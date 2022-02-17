What's at stake when the No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey team plays at No. 2 Ohio State

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team knows what it's in for under a low ceiling and inside tight corners at the Ohio State Ice Rink this weekend.

Height and width of the venue haven't mattered in the last three weeks, however, when it came to the first minutes of the Badgers' series.

No. 3 UW has allowed a goal on the opponent's first shot of the game on three consecutive Fridays leading into the opener of the final Western Collegiate Hockey Association series of the regular season at No. 2 Ohio State.

It cost the Badgers points in a Jan. 28 tie at St. Cloud State and a Feb. 4 home loss to Minnesota Duluth. The Badgers rallied to win last Friday's home game against Minnesota State.

Factor in that UW has lost three of its last four series openers against the Buckeyes in Columbus, and you get a picture of why coaches are emphasizing the start of Friday's game.

They know the Buckeyes will bring an aggressive forecheck and speed, and they need UW players to be ready for it.

"That's what we're trying to teach," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "Hopefully it's sinking in."

There was a time when this series was shaping up to decide the WCHA regular-season champion, but UW's Friday stumbles and an Ohio State misstep have given No. 1 Minnesota a clear lane to the Julianne Bye Cup.

The Gophers need to secure only four of six points in a home-and-home series against last-place St. Thomas to wrap up things.

The Buckeyes could have been in control entering the final weekend, but they lost at Bemidji State last Friday. Ohio State pulled its goalie for an offensive-zone faceoff late in regulation with the game tied. It nearly got the winner, but the Beavers' Paige Beebe instead delivered a length-of-the-ice goal into the empty net.

The Badgers and Buckeyes most likely are playing for the second seed in the WCHA playoffs. Ohio State needs at least four points to get it; UW has the tiebreaker if the teams split thanks to regulation and overtime victories in their games at LaBahn Arena in October.

There's also NCAA Tournament seeding in play. Ohio State is second and UW third in the PairWise Rankings, but the Badgers can flip the comparison between the teams with two wins or a win and a tie.

UW could be short-handed on offense. Second-line left wing Maddi Wheeler was on crutches and wearing a boot on her left foot earlier in the week. She officially was deemed day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Even if there wasn't something on the line, there still would be some emphasis on the games.

"We don't like each other very much," Badgers forward Daryl Watts said. "So it definitely feels like it's more intense than just playing another team. But their rink is really small. There's a lot of factors that are different about playing in Ohio than another weekend. So we're super excited. There's a lot riding on this upcoming weekend. So we're pumped up and ready to go."

A quirk of the OSU Ice Rink, Badgers defender Nicole LaMantia said, is its shallow corners. That changes the geometry and timing for playing behind the net and underscores UW's need to be prepared for the Buckeyes' pressure.

A low roof comes into play, too.

"A lot of the time we use the height of our rink and the openness of LaBahn," LaMantia said. "And I think that's something that's maybe overlooked for us is the low ceilings in there. And the little alley-oop plays and things that we do, chip the pucks high off the glass that you can't always get away with."

It all will be tested early in the game Friday night.

"After the first couple of shifts, you get an understanding and a feel of what it's all about," Johnson said. "And then it's just managing the puck that first 10 minutes. If you do a good job of managing the puck in those first 10 minutes, maybe get some offensive time, the game will settle into itself."

