What Tony Granato is, isn't looking for in a new Wisconsin men's hockey assistant coach

Tony Granato is bringing an open mind into his first search for a University of Wisconsin men's hockey assistant coach since 2017.

The Badgers coach said he doesn't have a lot of must-haves set up for candidates to replace Mark Strobel, who resigned April 18 after five years working with the UW forwards and power play.

Nor does Granato have a firm timeline of when a new assistant will be on the coaching staff to join him and Mark Osiecki.

"We're just looking for the right person, right fit," Granato said. "Someone that's going to want to work. Someone that's going to want to get on the road."

There's one thing that Granato said he's not looking for: a short-term fix.

The Badgers finished 10-24-3 last season and sixth of seven teams in the Big Ten after winning the regular-season championship in 2021. The new hire will have to help restore what has slipped away from the team: a sustainable winning culture.

One potential candidate already works for the Badgers: Shane Connelly has been director of hockey operations since midway through the 2016-17 season and was an assistant coach with Cedar Rapids of the United States Hockey League before that.

While Granato is a former Badgers player, he said that having played at UW won't necessarily give candidates an advantage. All three of Granato's assistant coaches since he took over at his alma mater in 2016 have been UW alums.

Granato said he isn't set on looking for a candidate with specific traits — specifically age or experience.

"There's lots of guys out there that will be exciting just to interview and sit down to hear about," Granato said. "We're going to sit back and just see what their presentation is and what they can bring to the table and then go from there."

UW posted the job April 26 and the application window closes Tuesday.

