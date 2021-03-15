What makes Daryl Watts special and why the Wisconsin senior is a finalist for the top honor in women's college hockey

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"She pulls things off that I've never seen anyone do in my whole hockey career," senior forward Delaney Drake said. "Even during practice, she'll try something. I'm like, jeez, if I tried that I'd probably trip over myself. There's no way I could ever pull it off."

Being in the opposite jersey color in practice sometimes is humbling for defensemen.

"She leaves me in the dust," senior Natalie Buchbinder said. "When you're watching her, she'll make passes that you didn't even think were possible or nobody else would see on the ice. Skilled is an understatement. She's definitely one of the most talented players I've seen."

Skill and talent have taken Watts to elite levels in her hockey career. She's shooting for another one in the future as a hopeful for the Canadian Olympic team.

She transferred to UW in part because she was looking for a better path to the Olympics. Also, she said her level of joy in hockey had cratered after her sophomore season at Boston College.

It now is at what she said is an all-time high as the Badgers enter the NCAA Tournament.

"I couldn't be more grateful to be here," Watts said, "and I'm just so, so happy."