What makes Daryl Watts special and why the Wisconsin senior is a finalist for the top honor in women's college hockey

Daryl Watts transferred to the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team with a decorated resume that included being the first freshman to win college hockey's national player of the year award.
She has lived up to her reputation in two years with the Badgers, taking part in some of the biggest moments with pure skill.
Like the time she scored in 3-on-3 overtime in the final regular-season game of 2020 as the Badgers wrapped up the championship.
Like the time she did it again this season, again on the final day at Minnesota Duluth and again with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association title on the line.
The latter was a highlight that helped cement Watts as a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award again, three years after she won it while playing for Boston College. But that's not the trophy she's interested in.
No. 2 UW opens the NCAA Tournament with a quarterfinal game against No. 9 Providence on Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania. Watts' Boston College teams lost twice in the quarterfinals and last season's tournament was canceled in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this will be her first taste of the NCAA Tournament.
"That's the most incredible thing you could win in college," Watts said about the NCAA championship. "I'm so excited to be in this position on such a great team. Our team has such a great opportunity this year to win it. That's where the focus is right now."
The Badgers have found themselves in tough situations only to have Watts cue up some offensive magic.
UW was trailing Minnesota in Minneapolis with less than 30 seconds left Feb. 5 when she got the puck to the left of the net. The defender and the goaltender had to respect Watts' shooting ability, even from a tough angle, and that opened a lane for her to slide a pass through to Britta Curl for a tap-in.
"The defender was kind of screwed," Curl said. "There's not much she can do. ... I think I would probably do the same thing if I was the defender. You can take away the back door, but Daryl is going to find a way to score either way."
Watts then scored in overtime to complete the comeback against the rival Gophers.
Her second goal in the WCHA Final Faceoff championship game March 7 was a thing of beauty. Watts caught up to a cross-ice breakout pass from Lacey Eden as it bounced off the left-wing boards near the Ohio State blue line.
With a little more speed than the Buckeyes defender, she thought she could beat her to the net. After she did, Watts also was able to wait out the goalie and tuck the puck around her as she skated through the top of the crease.
"Thankfully," Watts said, "it worked."
Her teammates are used to being left in awe.
"She pulls things off that I've never seen anyone do in my whole hockey career," senior forward Delaney Drake said. "Even during practice, she'll try something. I'm like, jeez, if I tried that I'd probably trip over myself. There's no way I could ever pull it off."
Being in the opposite jersey color in practice sometimes is humbling for defensemen.
"She leaves me in the dust," senior Natalie Buchbinder said. "When you're watching her, she'll make passes that you didn't even think were possible or nobody else would see on the ice. Skilled is an understatement. She's definitely one of the most talented players I've seen."
Skill and talent have taken Watts to elite levels in her hockey career. She's shooting for another one in the future as a hopeful for the Canadian Olympic team.
She transferred to UW in part because she was looking for a better path to the Olympics. Also, she said her level of joy in hockey had cratered after her sophomore season at Boston College.
It now is at what she said is an all-time high as the Badgers enter the NCAA Tournament.
"I couldn't be more grateful to be here," Watts said, "and I'm just so, so happy."
Badgers fans got to see only part of it, but Watts has climbed the all-time NCAA women's hockey rankings with her 106 goals and 237 points in 131 games.
She became the 24th player ever to score 100 goals. Her point total is tied for 15th in NCAA history.
It was only a carryover from her junior hockey days in Toronto. She scored 51 times in 44 regular-season and playoff games for Mississauga in the Provincial Women's Hockey League in 2017-18 before making the step up to college.
An abbreviated senior season has meant Watts' 17-goal, 33-point totals aren't as gaudy as the 42-goal, 82-point campaign that won her the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2018.
This season's per-game averages of 1.83 points and 0.94 goals — both of which are best nationally among players with more than two games — are below the 2.16 and 1.11 of her award-winning freshman campaign.
"I don't remember many games that she's been with us where I can look back in that 60 minutes and she didn't have at least two, maybe three real good chances to score," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.
That's a trait that only the high-level players possess. UW has them in both of its hockey programs — Watts with the women and Cole Caufield with the men.
"At some point, they instantly can change the game," Johnson said. "It might be a power-play goal against Michigan State, bar down from the short side the other night with Caufield. Or it might be a walk around the defenseman, put a deke on the goalie like Daryl did against Ohio State. That's what she does and she's done it for a long time."
