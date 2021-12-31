What it'll mean for twin sisters, family when No. 1 Wisconsin hosts No. 4 Quinnipiac

Twin sisters Sophie and Kate Helgeson weren't yet opponents when they spent Christmas at home in the northern Minnesota city of Roseau, joking with their parents about how this weekend's games were going to work.
Were Jon and Jill Helgeson planning to cut and resew T-shirts to have half representing the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and half Quinnipiac to even out the support for their daughters?
Which daughter will get more vocal appreciation from a cheering section made up of not only the twins' parents but grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins?
"They're definitely going to cheer for both of us," Sophie Helgeson said. "Just more quietly, I would say — not make one of us kind of mad."
Teammates since the womb, Sophie and Kate Helgeson will be on-ice foes Saturday and Sunday when the top-ranked Badgers host No. 4 Quinnipiac in a series at LaBahn Arena.
Sophie is a freshman defender for UW. Kate is a first-year forward at Quinnipiac. They had never played apart before this season, and their first time facing each other comes in what is shaping up to be a highly consequential pair of non-conference games.
It could put Jon and Jill Helgeson, both former UW athletes, in a tricky position of balancing support for their kids.
"It's different, I'll give it that," Jon Helgeson said. "But I don't see it as hard at all. At this point in their career, we're just happy for them. We want them to enjoy it.
"Both of them have a great fire inside of them and they're going to compete hard. But at the end of the day, we're all family. And from that standpoint, we're just happy that they're given the opportunity."
The level of communication between the twins has decreased this week as the teams prepare for the series. But they should already know what to expect out of each other.
Sophie has played in all 20 Badgers games, but her ice time has been limited. Kate has been in the lineup in half of Quinnipiac's 18 games.
Sophie said she became a defender because she's always liked seeing the game develop from the back. Kate has been a forward, her sister said, because "she likes to make those fun little plays that forwards can do a little bit more."
They were teammates at Roseau High School, where they made the Minnesota state tournament in 2020. They had chances to attend the same NCAA school, Jon Helgeson said, but they picked different routes for college.
"I think they both wanted to establish their own identity and carve their own way," he said.
Sophie, born eight minutes before Kate, committed to Rensselaer when she was in 10th grade but in September 2020 decided that no longer was the destination for her. She wanted to chase a national championship at the same school where her dad did three decades ago.
Jon Helgeson was a Badgers hockey forward from 1987 to 1992 and was part of the 1990 NCAA title team. While at UW, he met the former Jill Takkunen, a Madison native who ran track at Madison La Follette before being a hurdler for the Badgers.
"Obviously, we have a deep connection there," Jon Helgeson said. "We were purposefully fairly hands off on that kind of decision. Sophie, for sure, had something inside that she said, 'I don't just want to go play college hockey, I want to win a national championship.'"
With the way the season has gone for both the Badgers and the Bobcats, the upcoming series could be a national tournament preview. Quinnipiac is atop the PairWise Rankings that determine at-large bids and seeding for the NCAA field. UW is second. A sweep either way would go a long way in establishing that team in the top spot for the second half of the season.
But UW hasn't played since Dec. 11, and the layoff has been even longer for the Bobcats — since Nov. 27. The team that gets back to game shape the fastest has a leg up.
"When you have an opponent like we have coming in this weekend, it shouldn't take too much to get excited to play," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "Hopefully we have a nice crowd and get off to a good start."
It remains to be seen whether the Helgeson twins will be on the ice at the same time other than for pregame warmups. Growing up, they used their twin connection on the ice to make plays. Now, they're on opposing benches.
"It's definitely so weird," Sophie Helgeson said. "I think it'll be kind of fun if we do get out there together because we both know each other so well. So it'll be kind of like looking at a mirror a little bit."
