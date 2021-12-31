What it'll mean for twin sisters, family when No. 1 Wisconsin hosts No. 4 Quinnipiac

"It's different, I'll give it that," Jon Helgeson said. "But I don't see it as hard at all. At this point in their career, we're just happy for them. We want them to enjoy it.

"Both of them have a great fire inside of them and they're going to compete hard. But at the end of the day, we're all family. And from that standpoint, we're just happy that they're given the opportunity."

The level of communication between the twins has decreased this week as the teams prepare for the series. But they should already know what to expect out of each other.

Sophie has played in all 20 Badgers games, but her ice time has been limited. Kate has been in the lineup in half of Quinnipiac's 18 games.

Sophie said she became a defender because she's always liked seeing the game develop from the back. Kate has been a forward, her sister said, because "she likes to make those fun little plays that forwards can do a little bit more."

They were teammates at Roseau High School, where they made the Minnesota state tournament in 2020. They had chances to attend the same NCAA school, Jon Helgeson said, but they picked different routes for college.