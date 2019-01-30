Trent Frederic made a few impressions in his NHL debut Tuesday night.
The former University of Wisconsin men's hockey center delivered them repeatedly with his right fist.
Frederic — and his parents — went viral on hockey Twitter Tuesday night for a second-period fight in his first game with the Boston Bruins.
The Winnipeg Jets' Brandon Tanev wanted a piece of the rookie after a few cross-checks were exchanged after a whistle, and Frederic dropped the gloves.
That was a pretty clear victory for Frederic, a 20-year-old who was called up from the Bruins' American Hockey League team in Providence on Monday.
Frederic's parents, Gaye and Bob, loved what they saw from the TD Garden seats.
Hilarious!— David Wade (@davidwade) January 30, 2019
Parents of Trent Frederic celebrate after the 20 year-old #Bruins player gets into a fight. pic.twitter.com/CENaGQwyLI
But that errant fist pump/high five was cringeworthy.
Trent Frederic, on his parents' missed high-five: "That was tough. We'll have them work on that."— Matt Porter (@mattyports) January 30, 2019
Playing on a line with his boyhood role model, David Backes, Frederic had two shots on goal to go with his five penalty minutes in 8:29 of ice time, all at even strength. He won four of seven faceoffs in the Bruins' 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.
In 37 games for Providence this season, Frederic had 10 goals and seven assists. He scored 32 goals in 66 games over two seasons for the Badgers before signing a pro deal last March.
Frederic's former UW linemate, Luke Kunin, was the last Badgers player to make an NHL debut when he did so for the Minnesota Wild last season.