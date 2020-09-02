'Weird first day' of Badgers men's hockey practice: coaches in masks, smaller groups, patience with schedule

"Being patient and recognizing that there are going to be new testing options available, potentially different things that we can learn from that are happening right now, that might allow us to begin sooner than later," Granato said, "I think that's the part that maybe a month ago I didn't understand."

Still, some around the Big Ten men's hockey league are expecting to have more clarity on their seasons by the middle of September, according to sources.

While the idea of playing conference games inside a bubble has been floated recently in the larger college men's hockey leagues, the Big Ten has been talking about the concept for months.

One idea discussed, according to sources, was for each of the seven Big Ten teams to play eight to 10 games over two to three weeks at one location. Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena checks a lot of boxes because it has two rinks, is in a central location for the league and has hotels nearby.

Teams could play games in the bubble that would eliminate their longer road trips later in the season. Concern about athletes being off campus for a long stretch has been muted by the move to online classes at schools.

