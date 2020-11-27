Wearing a different jersey, Sean Dhooghe returns to Madison to play against his brother Jason and the Badgers

"He gave me a couple digs in the paper but he's got no idea what's coming now," Dhooghe said.

The more immediate difference in scenery is the inside of his Madison hotel room. The Sun Devils are on a 22-day road trip to start the season. They agreed to a 28-game schedule against Big Ten teams, all played on the road, so they're taking a few extended trips with bus rides between cities.

The alternatives were limited for an independent program not guaranteed any games in a season where most teams are trying to limit travel.

"I don't think anyone right now would trade this for anything," Sean Dhooghe said. "We're fortunate enough to get to play. We're fortunate enough to have this agreement with a league that's doing everything they can to make sure that we get to play and play safely."

When Sean Dhooghe was in the process of transferring in the offseason, Jason Dhooghe said he didn't consider the same even though he played in only three games in 2019-20.

"We had different things going on here," Jason Dhooghe said. "So I just respected whatever he wanted and supported him. He needed to do what he needed to do for him. It is what it is, and I was happy for him and still am."