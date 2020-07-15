WCHA women's league votes to admit St. Thomas as school climbs to Division I in 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Membership in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association women's league again will climb to eight starting in the 2021-22 season after St. Thomas was approved for admission.

The St. Paul, Minnesota, school became the first to get the NCAA's OK to move to Division I directly from Division III, a plan that was hastened by getting kicked out of its conference.

In May 2019, the Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletics Conference cited competitive parity for removing the successful St. Thomas programs following the 2020-21 season.

The WCHA women's league, which includes the University of Wisconsin, has played as a seven-team entity since North Dakota dropped its program after the 2016-17 season.

The league's board of directors voted unanimously to admit St. Thomas, which had a stretch of six straight years with either a MIAC regular-season or playoff championship end in 2019-20.