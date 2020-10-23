WCHA women's hockey league hopes to begin play in November

Instead of dozens of scheduling concepts, the WCHA has pinned down one, Flowers said without elaborating. She said the league is hoping to play between 20 and 24 regular-season games before finishing with a playoff tournament.

"We're trying to be a little bit creative in how we do that in terms of maybe playing a little bit nontraditional, away from just every weekend, and trying to maximize some time there," Flowers said.

A desire to play as many conference games as possible could make non-conference games difficult to work in. The league also recognizes that there's a need for flexibility to address scheduling challenges that arise during the season, Flowers said.

"As I told our coaches earlier this week, the urgency is here," she said. "It is a sense of urgency for all involved because we know it's Oct. 23 right now and we should have been playing for a month. And, obviously, we understand why we haven't been but if we do want to play in the month of November, I think we've all said the same thing: November's a long month. There's 30 days. So don't get hung up on a particular day.

"The goal is to be playing in November. If that's the 20th, great. If it's the 27th, great. Either way, we will have met the goal. I think it's just giving everyone that sense of positivity, a sense of, hey, we're practicing for something right now."

