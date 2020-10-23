WCHA women's hockey league hopes to begin play in November

Commissioner Jennifer Flowers emerged from a meeting of administrators at the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's women's hockey schools Friday with what she called a "huge win."
There wasn't a schedule or even a start date decided for the University of Wisconsin and the six other WCHA teams yet. But Flowers said the administrators and the league have established the common parameters to get those done.
"I think we all feel like we've got some real direction now and are very much, believe it or not, still very hopeful for hockey in November," Flowers said. "It's been a work in progress to say the least."
The women's hockey season, originally scheduled to begin in late September, has been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic as leagues and schools work through how to begin play safely.
One major challenge has been getting WCHA schools — there are three from the Division I Big Ten Conference and four from the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference — on the same page in terms of coronavirus testing.
That hasn't been the only issue keeping the teams from being in unison, Flowers said. The last few months have been like a roller coaster, she said, and she wasn't always sure whether the league was going downhill or uphill.
"Today, at least, felt like we're going to start getting this thing moving in the direction of trying to make it happen," Flowers said.
Instead of dozens of scheduling concepts, the WCHA has pinned down one, Flowers said without elaborating. She said the league is hoping to play between 20 and 24 regular-season games before finishing with a playoff tournament.
"We're trying to be a little bit creative in how we do that in terms of maybe playing a little bit nontraditional, away from just every weekend, and trying to maximize some time there," Flowers said.
A desire to play as many conference games as possible could make non-conference games difficult to work in. The league also recognizes that there's a need for flexibility to address scheduling challenges that arise during the season, Flowers said.
"As I told our coaches earlier this week, the urgency is here," she said. "It is a sense of urgency for all involved because we know it's Oct. 23 right now and we should have been playing for a month. And, obviously, we understand why we haven't been but if we do want to play in the month of November, I think we've all said the same thing: November's a long month. There's 30 days. So don't get hung up on a particular day.
"The goal is to be playing in November. If that's the 20th, great. If it's the 27th, great. Either way, we will have met the goal. I think it's just giving everyone that sense of positivity, a sense of, hey, we're practicing for something right now."
