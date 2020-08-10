WCHA women's hockey league awaiting others' decisions as it contemplates delayed start for 2020-21 season

Jan. 1 has emerged as a possible start date for the Eastern leagues.

"We may end up finding ourselves in that space as well," Flowers said. "But right now we have the ability to operate as we see fit as a league, and how that coincides directly with our two multi-sports is yet to be seen."

With the women's hockey calendar starting not long after those of fall sports, Flowers recognized that a decision needs to happen soon.

"I'm terribly worried about everyone's mental health right now," she said. "Student-athletes, coaches, everyone. It's just a very trying, challenging time. You've seen many players saying we're safer on campus. We're going to be healthier on campus. We want to play. I understand all of that completely. There's just also this level of protection and liability and the effects that we don't know — all of those things that are making decisions incredibly challenging.

"The thing that I've told our student-athletes is we want you to play. We want you to play just as badly as you want to play. But sometimes there's not enough ability behind that want. And so we just have to be patient. The advantage that we have as hockey is we're an incredibly long season so a delay at the start doesn't hurt us as much as it does some other sports. And so we have to just play to our advantages as best as we can and be patient."

