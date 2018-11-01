Sophie Shirley finds herself at the top of freshman scoring charts, and the University of Wisconsin forward now finds herself as the first Western Collegiate Hockey Association rookie of the month.
Shirley leads NCAA freshmen with six goals and paces WCHA rookies with 10 points through September and October.
She scored at least one goal in five of the top-ranked Badgers' 10 games through October, including four goals over her last four games.
Shirley scored twice against Princeton on Oct. 19 and added a goal against the Tigers two days later. She was named the WCHA's rookie of the week and the NCAA's third star for that series.
The Badgers play at Minnesota State on Friday and Saturday.