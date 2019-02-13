A pair of University of Wisconsin freshman forwards earned accolades from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Tuesday.
Britta Curl was named the league's forward of the week, and Shirley earned weekly rookie honors after the second-ranked Badgers' home sweep of Minnesota State.
Curl tied a career high with three points — a goal and two assists — in a 7-2 victory on Saturday. She scored again in Sunday's 4-1 victory, which put UW atop the WCHA standings with four games to play.
Shirley scored three times in the series, twice on Sunday.
Ohio State's Lauren Boyle was the defenseman of the week, while St. Cloud State's Janine Alder was the top goaltender.
The Badgers play at Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday.