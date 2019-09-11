As unanimously as is possible, Western Collegiate Hockey Association coaches picked the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team to finish first in the 2019-20 season.
The defending NCAA champions earned six of seven votes to finish atop a poll in which coaches couldn't vote for their own team.
Badgers coach Mark Johnson's vote, therefore, went to Minnesota, which was predicted to finish second after passing UW for the WCHA regular-season title on the final day last season.
UW defeated Minnesota 2-0 to win the NCAA championship last March.
Badgers senior forward Abby Roque tied in the coaches' voting for preseason player of the year. Ohio State junior forward Emma Maltais also got two votes. UW sophomore forward Sophie Shirley, Buckeyes senior defenseman Jincy Dunne and Minnesota junior forward Grace Zumwinkle got one vote each.
The rest of the team voting put Ohio State third, just ahead of Minnesota Duluth. Bemidji State took fifth, with Minnesota State sixth and St. Cloud State seventh.
Roque, Shirley, senior goaltender Kristen Campbell and junior defenseman Mekenzie Steffen represented UW on the preseason All-WCHA team.
