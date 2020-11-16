WCHA coaches pick Badgers women's hockey team to repeat as regular-season champion

Western Collegiate Hockey Association coaches again see the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Minnesota battling it out for the regular-season championship in 2020-21.

The Badgers edged the Golden Gophers in the preseason poll released Monday, with UW receiving four first-place votes and Minnesota three.

That's about as close as last season's race for the championship was — the Badgers won by two points after Minnesota passed them on the final weekend in 2018-19 to win by two points.

Either UW or Minnesota has won outright or shared the league championship in each of the last 12 seasons.

Badgers senior forward Daryl Watts was selected as the WCHA preseason player of the year. She led the nation with 74 points last season and was the only player to average more than two points per game.

Watts and Badgers forward Sophie Shirley also were on the preseason All-WCHA team along with Ohio State forward Emma Maltais, Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell, Minnesota defenseman Emily Brown and Ohio State goaltender Andrea Braendli.

Here's the full WCHA preseason coaches poll and player selections:

1. Wisconsin

2. Minnesota