WCHA coaches pick Badgers women's hockey team to repeat as regular-season champion
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

WCHA coaches pick Badgers women's hockey team to repeat as regular-season champion

Western Collegiate Hockey Association coaches again see the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Minnesota battling it out for the regular-season championship in 2020-21.

The Badgers edged the Golden Gophers in the preseason poll released Monday, with UW receiving four first-place votes and Minnesota three.

That's about as close as last season's race for the championship was — the Badgers won by two points after Minnesota passed them on the final weekend in 2018-19 to win by two points.

Either UW or Minnesota has won outright or shared the league championship in each of the last 12 seasons.

Badgers senior forward Daryl Watts was selected as the WCHA preseason player of the year. She led the nation with 74 points last season and was the only player to average more than two points per game.

Watts and Badgers forward Sophie Shirley also were on the preseason All-WCHA team along with Ohio State forward Emma Maltais, Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell, Minnesota defenseman Emily Brown and Ohio State goaltender Andrea Braendli.

Here's the full WCHA preseason coaches poll and player selections:

1. Wisconsin

2. Minnesota

3. Ohio State

4. Minnesota Duluth

5. Bemidji State

6. Minnesota State

7. St. Cloud State

Preseason WCHA Player of the Year: Daryl Watts, Sr., F, Wisconsin (3 votes). Others receiving votes: Emma Maltais, Sr., F, Ohio State (2); Grace Zumwinkle, Sr., F, Minnesota (1); Gabbie Hughes, Jr., F, Minnesota Duluth (1)

Preseason WCHA Rookie of the Year: Abbey Murphy, Fr., F, Minnesota (4). Others receiving votes: Anne Cherkowski, Fr., F, Minnesota (1); Emma Gentry, Fr., F, St. Cloud State (1); Casey O'Brien, Fr., F, Wisconsin (1).

Preseason All-WCHA: Forwards — Emma Maltais, Sr., Ohio State; Daryl Watts, Sr., Wisconsin; Sophie Shirley, Jr., Wisconsin. Defensemen — Ashton Bell, Sr., Minnesota Duluth; Emily Brown, Sr., Minnesota. Goaltender — Andrea Braendli, Jr., Ohio State.

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically by position): Forwards – Clair DeGeorge, Sr., Bemidji State; Taylor Heise, Jr., Minnesota; Gabbie Hughes, Jr., Minnesota Duluth; Klára Hymlárová, So., St. Cloud State; Grace Zumwinkle, Sr. Minnesota. Defensemen – Grace Bowlby, Sr., Wisconsin; Sophie Jaques, Jr., Ohio State; Olivia Knowles, Sr., Minnesota; Anna Wilgren, Jr., Minnesota State. Goaltender – Calla Frank, So., Minnesota State; Emma Polusny, Sr., St. Cloud State.

