Watch the electrifying OT goal by Cole Caufield that sent the Wisconsin Badgers to the Big Ten hockey title game
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Watch the electrifying OT goal by Cole Caufield that sent the Wisconsin Badgers to the Big Ten hockey title game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was going to pick someone to go in on a breakaway with the game on his stick in overtime, it would be Cole Caufield.

The sophomore didn't disappoint the Badgers, scoring his NCAA-best 27th goal of the season by shooting through Penn State goaltender Oskar Autio's pads for a 4-3 victory in the Big Ten semifinals on Monday.

Cole Caufield mug

Cole Caufield
