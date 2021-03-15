Watch the electrifying OT goal by Cole Caufield that sent the Wisconsin Badgers to the Big Ten hockey title game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was going to pick someone to go in on a breakaway with the game on his stick in overtime, it would be Cole Caufield.
Support Local Journalism
📽️: Cole Caufield with the heart breaker 💔— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 15, 2021
Next stop: BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/NBKN7U2LSz
The sophomore didn't disappoint the Badgers, scoring his NCAA-best 27th goal of the season by shooting through Penn State goaltender Oskar Autio's pads for a 4-3 victory in the Big Ten semifinals on Monday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.