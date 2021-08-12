 Skip to main content
Watch now: See how the ice is installed for Badgers games at the Kohl Center
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Watch now: See how the ice is installed for Badgers games at the Kohl Center

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

It took about nine hours Wednesday for a crew of eight workers to build the Kohl Center ice surface on which the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play in the 2021-22 season.

Water sprayed onto a chilled slab of concrete formed layers of ice that got painted then covered with more ice.

The pandemic closed Badgers home games to most fans in the 2020-21 season, so the men's hockey team moved to adjacent LaBahn Arena and the Kohl Center rink wasn't built. This was the first ice installation since the summer of 2019.

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

Badgers bounced from NCAA men's hockey tournament by Bemidji State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Badgers bounced from NCAA men's hockey tournament by Bemidji State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Bemidji State was the aggressor from the beginning and kept UW from playing the brand of hockey it has used to generate scoring chances.

Minnesota's 4-goal second period dooms Badgers in Big Ten championship game
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Minnesota's 4-goal second period dooms Badgers in Big Ten championship game

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
The Badgers paid for a lackluster effort in the second period as the Gophers beat UW for the first time in six championship-round games.

Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session to send the fifth-ranked Badgers past the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Monday in the Big Ten semifinals.

Badgers men's hockey team wins first Big Ten crown, its first regular-season title since 2000
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Badgers men's hockey team wins first Big Ten crown, its first regular-season title since 2000

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.

Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun's shutout of Michigan State delights his cheering section
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun's shutout of Michigan State delights his cheering section

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.

Badgers rout Ohio State behind Cole Caufield's second hat trick of season
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Badgers rout Ohio State behind Cole Caufield's second hat trick of season

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.

Dylan Holloway's power-play goal gives Badgers overtime victory against Ohio State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Dylan Holloway's power-play goal gives Badgers overtime victory against Ohio State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.

Badgers score late to salvage tie with Notre Dame but blown leads lead to 'bitter feeling'
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Badgers score late to salvage tie with Notre Dame but blown leads lead to 'bitter feeling'

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.

Linus Weissbach records 100th career point on go-ahead goal as Badgers rally past Notre Dame
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Linus Weissbach records 100th career point on go-ahead goal as Badgers rally past Notre Dame

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.

'Good character win' gets Badgers men's hockey team a split of series at Michigan
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
'Good character win' gets Badgers men's hockey team a split of series at Michigan

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.

Michigan scores 4 times in transition to end winning streak for Badgers men's hockey
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Michigan scores 4 times in transition to end winning streak for Badgers men's hockey

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.

Rout at Mariucci: Largest victory ever at Minnesota puts Badgers men's hockey team in first place
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Rout at Mariucci: Largest victory ever at Minnesota puts Badgers men's hockey team in first place

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.

Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway continue torrid streaks in Badgers' victory at Minnesota
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway continue torrid streaks in Badgers' victory at Minnesota

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.

Major penalty provides major breakthrough for Badgers, who complete sweep of Michigan State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Major penalty provides major breakthrough for Badgers, who complete sweep of Michigan State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.

Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway both score twice in Badgers' rout of Michigan State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway both score twice in Badgers' rout of Michigan State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.

Third-period rally falls short as Badgers' winning streak ends at Penn State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Third-period rally falls short as Badgers' winning streak ends at Penn State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.

Behind 45 saves from Cameron Rowe, Badgers win third straight
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Behind 45 saves from Cameron Rowe, Badgers win third straight

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.

Badgers men's hockey team survives major penalty to complete sweep of Arizona State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Badgers men's hockey team survives major penalty to complete sweep of Arizona State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.

No mercy: Badgers overwhelm short-handed Arizona State behind 3 first-period goals
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
No mercy: Badgers overwhelm short-handed Arizona State behind 3 first-period goals

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.

'Dumb mistakes' cost Badgers men's hockey team a chance at sweep of top-ranked Minnesota
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
'Dumb mistakes' cost Badgers men's hockey team a chance at sweep of top-ranked Minnesota

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.

Down goes No. 1: Robbie Beydoun, Badgers end Minnesota's unbeaten start
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Down goes No. 1: Robbie Beydoun, Badgers end Minnesota's unbeaten start

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.

Power-play goals, key penalty kill give Badgers men's hockey team victory at Ohio State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Power-play goals, key penalty kill give Badgers men's hockey team victory at Ohio State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.

Ohio State's 4-goal opening period dooms Badgers men's hockey to 3rd straight loss
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Ohio State's 4-goal opening period dooms Badgers men's hockey to 3rd straight loss

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.

Arizona State's fourth line key as Sun Devils finish sweep of Badgers men's hockey team
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Arizona State's fourth line key as Sun Devils finish sweep of Badgers men's hockey team

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.

Mental mistakes blamed as short-handed Badgers give up 8 goals in loss to Arizona State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Mental mistakes blamed as short-handed Badgers give up 8 goals in loss to Arizona State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.

Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.

Heavily outshot, Badgers still manage a comfortable win over Penn State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Heavily outshot, Badgers still manage a comfortable win over Penn State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.

Badgers can't cash in on late chance before falling to No. 6 Michigan in overtime
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Badgers can't cash in on late chance before falling to No. 6 Michigan in overtime

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.

Second-period stumble costs Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team in loss to No. 6 Michigan
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Second-period stumble costs Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team in loss to No. 6 Michigan

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.

Badgers show resilience after losing leads, complete road sweep of Notre Dame
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Badgers show resilience after losing leads, complete road sweep of Notre Dame

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.

Linus Weissbach, Robbie Beydoun deliver victory in Badgers men's hockey opener
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
Linus Weissbach, Robbie Beydoun deliver victory in Badgers men's hockey opener

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.

