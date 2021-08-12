Watch now: See how the ice is installed for Badgers games at the Kohl Center

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

It took about nine hours Wednesday for a crew of eight workers to build the Kohl Center ice surface on which the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play in the 2021-22 season.

Water sprayed onto a chilled slab of concrete formed layers of ice that got painted then covered with more ice.

The pandemic closed Badgers home games to most fans in the 2020-21 season, so the men's hockey team moved to adjacent LaBahn Arena and the Kohl Center rink wasn't built. This was the first ice installation since the summer of 2019.

