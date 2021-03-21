Watch now: NCAA champion Badgers women's hockey team gets fire truck escort back to campus

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team arrived back in Madison early Sunday morning after winning its sixth NCAA championship with a 2-1 overtime victory against Northeastern on Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Check out the video below as caravan of emergency vehicles from around the Madison area escorts the team bus back to LaBahn Arena:
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today