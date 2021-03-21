 Skip to main content
Watch now: NCAA champion Badgers women's hockey team gets fire truck escort back to campus
University of Wisconsin women's hockey coach Mark Johnson meets with the media after the Badgers' 2-1 overtime victory against Northeastern in the NCAA Frozen Four championship game on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team arrived back in Madison early Sunday morning after winning its sixth NCAA championship with a 2-1 overtime victory against Northeastern on Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania. 

Check out the video below as caravan of emergency vehicles from around the Madison area escorts the team bus back to LaBahn Arena:

