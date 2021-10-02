 Skip to main content
Watch now: Fox's Gus Johnson, Jenny Taft show off hockey skills at LaBahn Arena
Watch now: Fox's Gus Johnson, Jenny Taft show off hockey skills at LaBahn Arena

Fox broadcasters Gus Johnson and Jenny Taft, who are in Madison to call Saturday's University of Wisconsin football game against Michigan, take a spin around the LaBahn Arena ice after the Badgers men's hockey practice Friday.

Fox broadcasters Gus Johnson and Jenny Taft, in Madison to call Saturday's Badgers football game against Michigan, took to the ice with a camera crew.

Johnson wore a Badgers practice jersey as he skated and traded passes with Taft.

Both have some hockey bona fides. Taft played hockey for Edina High School in Minneapolis and her dad, John, played for the Badgers from 1972 to 1977, with a break spent with the 1976 Olympic team.

Johnson called college hockey for ESPN, according to his Fox bio.

