Watch now: Cole Caufield's remarkable shot, and how it compares to his Badgers predecessors

Julian Baretta, UW’s first goaltender All-American in 1977, was reminded of Mark Johnson in seeing Caufield fire off a pass and in how accurate he is.

Johnson, the program’s all-time leading goal scorer with 125 in 125 games played from 1976 to 1979, is the gold standard for all sorts of measures with the Badgers.

“There was no goalie that he couldn’t beat because he could shoot the puck so many different places,” said David McNab, who was mostly a reserve goalie from 1973 to 1978 and so often was given the thankless job of facing Johnson in practice. “And he was so fast that he got in close. So he didn’t have to just score from 30 feet out, 40 feet out. But he could.”

Baretta, who was a year ahead of Johnson, never considered his shot to be heavy — the kind that will leave a mark. But the goalie was left with a bump on his shin for an entire season thanks to a Johnson slap shot in warmups for a 1978 intrasquad game.

Melanson had skilled shooters such as Steve Reinprecht, David Hukalo and Dany Heatley on the 1999-2000 Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship team. He also had Johnson, then in his 40s, as an assistant coach.