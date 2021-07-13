Watch now: Badgers women's hockey players had an excruciating wait before learning their U.S. Olympic residency fate

How do you pass the time while awaiting the decision that could change your life?
Roommates Natalie Buchbinder and Britta Curl called out for food and binge watched some TV.
Lacey Eden couldn't even get that far. "I just sat there waiting for the text," she said.
The University of Wisconsin women's hockey players endured an excruciating wait before being summoned for individual meetings to find out whether they were getting invited to the final competition for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.
The verdict at the end of a training camp in Minnesota last month was worth the long stretch of nerves for Buchbinder, Curl, Eden and incoming Badgers player Caroline Harvey. Being picked for the residency roster wasn't a guarantee that they'll end up in the Beijing Games in February, but they'll have a chance to prove they belong.
"This has been a dream of mine forever," Eden said. "And finally breaking that barrier, getting onto the team was just an unreal feeling, like all of my hard work has paid off so far."
Forwards Eden and Curl and defenders Buchbinder and Harvey will forgo the 2021-22 NCAA hockey season to be in residency with USA Hockey in Blaine, Minnesota, starting in October. Four former Badgers stars — goaltender Alex Cavallini and forwards Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Abby Roque — also are on the 27-player roster that will be pared down to 23 for the Olympics.
A 25-player squad also will be picked from the group to play in the World Championship, rescheduled to Aug. 21-30 in Calgary, Alberta, from April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buchbinder, Curl and Eden were among the last to find out their fate at the end of the camp, leaving not only them but their families hanging on the decision.
Curl's parents in Bismarck, North Dakota, were awaiting a phone call as the night stretched on. In a Minnesota hotel, players were told to await a text on when to report to a room for their meeting with USA Hockey officials.
Buchbinder and Curl ate Popeyes and watched "Breaking Bad" in their room.
"Luckily we got to go through it together and be nervous together," Curl said. "It was not fun."
Said Buchbinder: "The process took longer than we expected so that was stressful. But in the end we got the news that we wanted so we were able to celebrate together in the room."
Eden got her brother and parents on a video call to check in. Curl called her parents to let them know how she'd be spending most of the upcoming season.
"They were waiting in bed for the call for a while," Curl said. "They were pretty nervous, too, so I had to give them a call and let them go to sleep."
The news wasn't as good for Badgers defender Nicole LaMantia and forwards Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster. They were invited to the camp but didn't make the Olympic residency roster. Neither did former Badgers forward Annie Pankowski, who was cut from the U.S. team before it won gold in 2018.
LaMantia, O'Brien and Webster are expected to be back with the Badgers as they chase a third straight NCAA championship in the 2021-22 season. So are leading scorers Daryl Watts and Sophie Shirley, who weren't selected for the Canadian centralization roster.
Curl said she'll leave the Badgers for a season with faith in the players that are on the team.
"We still have a great group of leadership that just came off national championships," she said of fifth-year seniors Brette Pettet, Grace Bowlby and Caitlin Schneider. "They obviously know how things are done. ... Just seeing some of the freshmen skating this summer, I think it's going to be a really exciting year for them."
