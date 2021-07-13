Watch now: Badgers women's hockey players had an excruciating wait before learning their U.S. Olympic residency fate

A 25-player squad also will be picked from the group to play in the World Championship, rescheduled to Aug. 21-30 in Calgary, Alberta, from April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buchbinder, Curl and Eden were among the last to find out their fate at the end of the camp, leaving not only them but their families hanging on the decision.

Curl's parents in Bismarck, North Dakota, were awaiting a phone call as the night stretched on. In a Minnesota hotel, players were told to await a text on when to report to a room for their meeting with USA Hockey officials.

Buchbinder and Curl ate Popeyes and watched "Breaking Bad" in their room.

"Luckily we got to go through it together and be nervous together," Curl said. "It was not fun."

Said Buchbinder: "The process took longer than we expected so that was stressful. But in the end we got the news that we wanted so we were able to celebrate together in the room."

Eden got her brother and parents on a video call to check in. Curl called her parents to let them know how she'd be spending most of the upcoming season.