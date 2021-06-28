Watch now: 6 Badgers alums scored their first NHL goals in the playoffs. Here's why they were special

The Boston Garden still was buzzing when the public address announcer finished giving the summary of the goal that started the NHL playoff game with a jolt.
The speakers carried a notice that always seems to deliver an extra charge for fans of the home team: "That's the first National Hockey League goal for John Byce."
Not that the Garden crowd needed any more priming a minute earlier. This was a Game 7. A wounded Ray Bourque was taking his first shift for the Boston Bruins after missing the previous four games.
Then Byce, the 22-year-old kid from Madison who barely two weeks earlier had experienced a crowning achievement with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, sent the gathering into a frenzy 90 seconds after faceoff.
A rebound goal. A mob of teammates quickly around him. The noise.
"It was amazing," Byce said. "When I scored the goal, right in the corner, fans banging on the glass. So that was pretty crazy, pretty special."
They're always memorable. Scoring a goal in an NHL game for the first time is a milestone for hockey careers. But the images and sounds and context are a little easier to recollect decades later when they happen in the crucible of the NHL playoffs.
Sixty-six former Badgers players have scored an NHL goal. Six got their first in the playoffs — Chris Chelios, David Maley, Byce, Sean Hill, Dan Plante and Brad Winchester.
They were scored at some of the most iconic venues in hockey — the Montreal Forum, Boston Garden, Joe Louis Arena and Nassau Coliseum.
One helped swing the tide of a Stanley Cup Final series. Two came in the player's first playoff game, and one of them didn't play another one in his career.
One has a backstory involving a set of rubber gloves and an octopus.
"The intensity, you see it if you watch the playoffs every year just how much the intensity is ramped up in the playoffs," Byce said. "I think it just makes that even more special."
These are the tales behind the first NHL goals for the six former Badgers players who experienced it during the playoffs.
Chris Chelios: The Olympic return
The 1984 Sarajevo Olympics weren't all that successful for North American hockey competitors. The U.S., four years after the Miracle on Ice, defeated Poland for seventh place. Canada finished the final round winless to end just outside the medals.
There were former Badgers players on both sides. Pat Flatley and Bruce Driver played for Canada; Chelios and Marc Behrend were with the U.S. They all returned to North America after the Olympic disappointments to start NHL careers.
Flatley scored in his first game for the New York Islanders but it took longer for Chelios, a Montreal Canadiens defenseman. He played 12 regular-season games without a goal.
Chelios suited up for his first playoff game April 4, 1984, against the Bruins at Boston Garden and took the ice for a second-period power play in a scoreless game. The puck came around the boards to him at the left point and there was nothing but space between him and the net because a teammate and a Boston player got tangled up.
Chelios took one stride toward the middle of the ice and one toward the goal, then glided into a right-handed slap shot that eluded goalie Pete Peeters.
Montreal won Game 1 en route to eliminating the Bruins. The Canadiens then took down Quebec in the Adams Division final but met up with Flatley and the four-time defending champion Islanders in the Wales Conference final. That's where Chelios' first run at a Stanley Cup ended.
He won his first of three two years later.
David Maley: The plaque
Maley met up with a former UW teammate when he got to the Canadiens for the final days of the regular season in the spring of 1986. Chelios got serious and said he was going to get on the newcomer's plaque.
Maley had no idea what Chelios was talking about. He then learned that the Canadiens had a tradition of awarding a plaque to recognize a player's first goal for the team; it listed the players who assisted.
There wasn't much brain space for those kinds of thoughts right away. Maley was preoccupied with getting back into shape after some time off following the end of the Badgers season. Not to mention that he was sitting next to former Minnesota North Stars icon Bobby Smith in the locker room.
"I used to go back in the hotel and call my buddies and give them the update on what Bobby Smith told me that day or what we talked about," said Maley, who grew up in the Twin Cities suburb of Edina.
Maley got into the Canadiens lineup in the third round because of injuries. Montreal made it to the Stanley Cup Final against Calgary but lost Game 1 on the road and was trailing 2-1 early in the third period of Game 2.
Chelios stumbled at his blue line but pushed a one-handed pass ahead to Guy Carbonneau moving up the right wing. Maley did what he was told to do.
"That was one thing they talked about, especially (to) the rookies, the young guys: Just go to the net," he said.
Carbonneau's pass bounced off Maley's right skate and he was able to get a backhand poke on the puck to get it past Flames goalie Mike Vernon.
"I screamed so loud," Maley said. "Because it was in Calgary, you could hear a pin drop."
Smith was there to greet him at the blue line. So was future Hall of Famer Larry Robinson.
The goal helped swing the series. Brian Skrudland scored for Montreal 9 seconds into overtime for the first of four straight Canadiens wins to claim the Stanley Cup.
Maley had a nine-year NHL career with five teams and scored 48 goals in 512 regular-season and playoff games.
"I don't remember all of them even though there's not that many," he said. "But I'll never forget that one. For me, it was special too because I really do feel that if we lost that game we would have been behind the 8-ball."
He got a raucous welcome home from fans at the Montreal airport following the clinching Game 5 in Calgary and a ticker-tape parade in a convertible. And he absolutely got his plaque. It's buried in storage somewhere, but it has the names Guy Carbonneau and Chris Chelios engraved along with his.
"Two Hall of Famers assisted on the goal," Maley said. "Pretty neat."
John Byce: The Game 7 opener
The celebration of the Badgers' 1990 NCAA championship continued while the star of the title game was being approached about his next move.
Byce scored three goals in the Badgers' 7-3 victory against Colgate in Detroit on April 1. The aftermath included conversations with the Boston Bruins about joining the team for its playoff run.
Byce figured he'd be part of the Black Aces, the term for the players brought up to be part of a practice squad in case of injury to one of the team's regulars.
"That first practice, to tell you the truth, there was a little rust there from not practicing for a week," Byce said. "We were celebrating a little bit. So getting on the ice, I remember the tempo of that first practice. ... There were some doubts."
Bruins coach Mike Milbury gave Byce the news that he was playing in the morning skate before Game 6 of the first-round series. Hartford won in overtime in Byce's NHL debut to force Game 7 in Boston.
That's where Byce put the Bruins on track for a series-clinching victory on his first shift in front of the home fans.
The crowd already was energized because Bourque was playing his first shift of the game, too. John Carter made a move around a defenseman at the blue line to get to the net and test Whalers goalie Peter Sidorkiewicz with a shot. Byce was following for a rebound try.
"It was right there," he said about the puck. "The goalie was down and out after John made that play. So it was just a matter of putting it basically in the empty net."
Byce got in three games of the second-round triumph against Montreal but didn't play in the conference final against a heavier Washington team. He returned after Boston lost the first two games of the Final against Edmonton, but his hopes for a second ring in two months were dashed by the Oilers closing out the series in five games.
He played most of the next 10 seasons in the minors or with European teams. It was hard to match those first weeks as a pro.
"It was an incredible experience getting to play and playing in the Stanley Cup Final, too," he said.
Sean Hill: Loss strips some enjoyment
Losing takes some of the joy out of a first career goal. Maybe not as much in the 82-game regular season, when one negative result isn't crushing and there's still some room for celebrating the individual achievements in the locker room.
"But when it's in the playoffs and the blow that deals when you only get four losses and you have one of them that night, it's tough to really enjoy it," Hill said.
That was Hill's experience in Game 1 of the 1992 second round. Montreal fell into a 2-0 deficit in the first period before Hill wound up for a 50-foot slap shot that got through a screen and past Boston goalie Andy Moog.
Many of the details are lost to Hill, maybe because the Canadiens fell 6-4 en route to being swept out of the playoffs. The defenseman was brought into the lineup after getting in one playoff game in 1991 and splitting the 1991-92 season between the minor leagues and U.S. Olympic team.
His Game 1 goal was his first time playing a non-preseason game at the Forum, the legendary venue where ghosts of Canadiens heroes supposedly had a hand in tipping games in the home team's favor. Hill got his name on the Stanley Cup with Montreal a year later even though he played only one game in the Final against former Badgers teammate Gary Shuchuk, current UW coach Tony Granato and the Los Angeles Kings.
The 1992 loss, however, wasn't acceptable to the famously fickle Montreal fan base.
"That was two (straight) exits to Boston and that doesn't sit well in Montreal, obviously," Hill said. "For me to see something like that, the scrutiny and the microscope you're under and being in that city that's so über-serious about hockey, it was an eye-opener. I knew it was coming, but I didn't know to what magnitude."
Dan Plante: His only chance
Plante didn't experience a victory with his inaugural goal either. His score came in a game where the New York Islanders lost to the crosstown Rangers to complete a sweep of a 1994 first-round series.
It was in his first NHL playoff game. He didn't play in another.
But Plante has some memories to hold onto. He's the only former Badgers player to score his first NHL goal against a former UW goalie. (Mike Richter later told Plante he should have stopped his shot.) He entered the lineup for Game 4 in place of Maley, another Badgers connection.
He got to hear Nassau Coliseum go crazy for his goal to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead in the first period. And he got recognized after the game.
"My biggest excitement maybe for my short-lived career was Adam Graves and Mark Messier knew my name in the line shaking hands," Plante said. "It was like, whoa, I kind of made it to the NHL for a little bit."
The Rangers broke a 54-year Stanley Cup drought that season. Plante, who played 12 regular-season games before his playoff debut, was a regular in the Islanders' lineup for two more seasons but spent most of the rest of his playing career in the minors.
He initially thought his playing time was going to be short in his first playoff game. He was penalized for elbowing on his first shift and was concerned that coach Al Arbour would sit him on the bench for the rest of the day. But Arbour had him in the lineup for his physicality and presence in front of the net, which is how he got into the goal column.
Plante chased after a puck that had been dumped behind the net and played by Richter. The goalie set a pick against an unsuspecting Plante — "He thumped me," Plante said — sending him to the ice.
Plante got up and went to the front after Derek King won the puck out of the corner. Pierre Turgeon opted for a pass instead of a shot.
"It almost surprised me," Plante said.
Maybe it did surprise him, considering that he almost flubbed the shot.
"I think my shot actually rolled up Richter's stick and just kind of trickled into the net," Plante said. "It's not how you score, it's just how many you score, I guess."
Brad Winchester: The octopus wrangler
Winchester wasn't sure he heard what he thought he heard from his coach. You'll forgive him: He was a little fired up and anxious about appearing in his first NHL playoff game.
He thought he heard Craig MacTavish come into the visitor's dressing room after warmups at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena and give orders on what to do with the octopus that was sure to fly out of the crowd and onto the ice before the opening faceoff.
That's a playoff tradition in Detroit dating to the days when it took eight victories to win the Stanley Cup.
Sure enough, Winchester heard the Edmonton Oilers coach right.
"It was probably a combination of him trying to take pressure off of me as a rookie and just to relax our team," Winchester said.
Winchester did what he was told. Not before taking some precautions, however.
"I put on a medical glove underneath my hockey glove," he said. "We stood on the blue line for both anthems. Sure enough, they threw an octopus onto the ice. I waited and scooped it up and brought it back to the bench."
That's one memorable part of Game 2 of a 2006 first-round series for Winchester. The other is scoring with 1:14 left in the second period to break a 2-2 tie and send the Oilers to a victory and split of the first two games against the top-seeded Red Wings.
"Both my linemates, Ryan Smyth and Shawn Horcoff, said any time you get the puck on your stick just let it go, just shoot," Winchester said.
Chris Pronger won a puck off the left-wing boards and lifted a pass into the high slot for Winchester. He again did what he was told and snapped off a shot over Manny Legace's left shoulder.
"After your first goal, that feeling and that moment, Jason Smith, our captain, I think I jumped and almost tackled him," said Winchester, a Madison native who's now a volunteer assistant coach for the Badgers. "It was a pretty exciting moment for sure."
The Oilers upset the Red Wings in six games and made it to the Final before losing. Winchester never scored again in 23 subsequent playoff games.
He remembers not totally appreciating the significance of scoring his first NHL goal in such a big moment.
"When you're a rookie, you don't fully understand the stage," Winchester said. "You want to contribute however you can. Looking back, it was a really cool experience to have it be the first."
