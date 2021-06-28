Watch now: 6 Badgers alums scored their first NHL goals in the playoffs. Here's why they were special

Chelios suited up for his first playoff game April 4, 1984, against the Bruins at Boston Garden and took the ice for a second-period power play in a scoreless game. The puck came around the boards to him at the left point and there was nothing but space between him and the net because a teammate and a Boston player got tangled up.

Chelios took one stride toward the middle of the ice and one toward the goal, then glided into a right-handed slap shot that eluded goalie Pete Peeters.

Montreal won Game 1 en route to eliminating the Bruins. The Canadiens then took down Quebec in the Adams Division final but met up with Flatley and the four-time defending champion Islanders in the Wales Conference final. That's where Chelios' first run at a Stanley Cup ended.

He won his first of three two years later.

David Maley: The plaque

Maley met up with a former UW teammate when he got to the Canadiens for the final days of the regular season in the spring of 1986. Chelios got serious and said he was going to get on the newcomer's plaque.

Maley had no idea what Chelios was talking about. He then learned that the Canadiens had a tradition of awarding a plaque to recognize a player's first goal for the team; it listed the players who assisted.