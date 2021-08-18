Watch now: 4 months after winning, ex-Badgers star Cole Caufield gets his hands on the Hobey Baker Award

He played in the Stanley Cup Final barely three months out of college, then made a big purchase: a black Jeep with red seats. UW named him its male athlete of the year.

It goes on and on. So did the string of well-wishers Wednesday evening at the Hobey banquet, where Caufield finally got to hold the trophy.

Caufield stepped out onto a balcony for some quiet and pondered a question about whether everything that has happened in a remarkable year has sunk in.

"As you're in the moment you kind of didn't really get to accept or understand or appreciate the success that I did have," he said. "Obviously, this is the time now to really appreciate that you earned it. I'm always going to remember this day and it'll for sure be one of the best days of my life, this year especially."

Caufield was the man of the hour Wednesday at Royal Golf Club. Before the pandemic, the Hobey winner posed with the award seconds after the in-person announcement. For the last two years, it has been a virtual ceremony that left the face-to-face formalities for the August golf outing and banquet.

Six of the 40 other Hobey winners since 1981 attended. Former Minnesota goalie Robb Stauber, the 1988 honoree, dished out some advice.