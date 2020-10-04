Virtual NHL draft still expected to fulfill dream for Badgers' Dylan Holloway

Instead of sitting with his family in seats reserved for players expected to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft, Dylan Holloway plans to watch at a rented house.

Instead of getting handed a hat and jersey to put on as he goes to the stage after learning which team has claimed his rights, Holloway will search through the box sent from the league with hats to cover all 31 possible teams.

Yeah, this NHL draft experience is going to be unusual.

Still, Holloway's selection could happen in an empty room and be broadcast over Zoom and it wouldn't take away the significance to the University of Wisconsin sophomore.

"It's been a big goal of mine since I was a little kid," Holloway said. "Now that it's coming up, it's pretty special."

If the projections hold, Holloway will be the 16th Badgers player selected in the first round of an NHL draft and the fourth in the last three years.

He's one of six UW players or recruits who were in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings for the two-day draft that starts Tuesday. Those rankings were released in April, not long after the league announced that the draft, originally scheduled for late June in Montreal, was postponed.