Varsity hockey started at Wisconsin 100 years ago, and its first coach commuted via ice boat

"He is stationed at the Mendota hospital and will make the trip in a boat furnished by the athletic department. Love of the sport has caused Viner, who was a star hockey player on the Toronto university team, to devote some time each day to coaching."

Hockey had been played at UW for years, but the 1921-22 school year was the first in which it was considered to be a "minor sport" in the athletic department.

Michigan originally was scheduled to be the opponent for the Jan. 14 season opener, but it wired the day before the game that it was backing out.

"Soft ice at Ann Arbor which prevented practice and the Wolverines' desire for two games instead of one caused a postponement," The Capital Times reported on the day of the game.

A team from the Milwaukee Athletic Club stepped in and defeated UW 4-1. It was a one-goal game after two periods, but the Badgers buckled in the third.

"Lack of endurance weakened their attack and permitted Captain (A.J.) Schinners to drive the puck in for two more goals," the Wisconsin State Journal wrote the next day.

The Badger yearbook reported: "A large crowd of spectators was well satisfied with its view of a big-time hockey game."