Sophie Shirley scored two goals and the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team capped the 2019 portion of its schedule with a 5-2 victory over Minnesota Duluth on Saturday night at LaBahn Arena.
The Badgers (18-1-1,10-1-1-0 WCHA) scored three goals in the second periiod to take a 3-2 lead heading into in third. Shirley and Alexis Mauermann — who scored the winner in Friday's 4-3 victory — had empty-net goals in the final minute to finish the sweep of the Bulldogs (8-8-2, 4-6-2-1).
Britta Curl and Maddie Rowe scored in the second-period outburst. Curl, Abby Roque and Daryl Watts had two assists apiece.
"The thing I like about this first half of the season is our consistency," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "If we get the same effort and energy every night you're going to win a lot of games."
Minnesota Duluth 1 1 0 — 2
Wisconsin 0 3 2 — 5
First period: MD — Hughes 10 (Bell, Klein), 5:55.
Second period: W — S. Shirley 17 (Roque, Watts), :20; Rowe 2 (Pettet, Curl), 6:50. MD — Brodt 9 (Hughes), 7:42. W — Curl 10 (Steffen, Watts), 9:28 (pp).
Third period: W — S. Shirley 18 (Roque, Curl), 19:24 (en); Mauermann 5 (Bowlby), 19:40 (en).
Saves: MD (Rooney 9-16-11) 36, W (Campbell 8-6-1) 15.
Penalties-minutes: MD 3-6, W 0-0. Power plays: MD 0-for-0, W 1-for-3. Att. — 2,273.