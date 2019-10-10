No. 16 UW at No. 10 Boston College, Merrimack
When, where: 6 tonight at Boston College, Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.; 6 p.m. Saturday at Merrimack, Lawler Rink, North Andover, Mass.
TV: Friday — NESN+.
The Badgers likely can't afford to again have deficiencies in penalty killing and faceoffs or to again fall flat on Fridays this season if they're going to contend for a spot in the NCAA tournament.
Radio: 1310 AM tonight, 1070 AM Saturday, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (0-0)
Coach: Tony Granato, 48-52-10 starting his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman center Alex Turcotte was the first college player selected in the 2019 NHL draft, at No. 5 by the Los Angeles Kings.
You should know: The Badgers have the second-youngest team in Division I behind only Minnesota. Boston College is fourth on the list. ... UW was due to determine Friday whether defenseman K’Andre Miller, suspended for last weekend’s intrasquad scrimmage for a violation of team rules, would face additional punishment in the opening weekend.
Eagles (0-0)
Coach: Jerry York, 1,067-650-120 starting his 48th season overall, 600-315-86 starting his 26th season at Boston College.
Player to watch: Freshman winger Matthew Boldy was the No. 12 overall pick in June’s NHL draft by the Minnesota Wild.
You should know: Boston College was selected as the favorite to win the Hockey East title by the league’s coaches. The Eagles finished in seventh place last season. ... BC ended a 25-game winless streak in non-conference games last February with a victory over Harvard. The Eagles finished the season 1-9 outside of league play and 14-22-3 overall.
Warriors (0-2)
Coach: Scott Borek, 130-164-25 in his 11th season overall, 7-26-3 in his second season at Merrimack.
Player to watch: Sophomore forward Chase Gresock scored twice in Merrimack’s season opener at Lake Superior State last Saturday.
You should know: The Warriors lost both games of the opening-weekend series, with a 3-2 lead after two periods in the second game failing to hold up in a 4-3 loss. ... Picked to finish last Hockey East, the Warriors have 16 freshmen on their 28-player roster. Only one is an NHL draft pick: junior defenseman Patrick Holway, a sixth-round pick of Detroit in 2015 who played his first two collegiate seasons at Maine.
— Todd D. Milewski