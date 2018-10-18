No. 15 UW at Clarkson, St. Lawrence
When, where: 6 p.m. Friday at Clarkson's Cheel Arena, 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence's Appleton Arena
TV: None. Web streams on ESPN+.
Radio: 1070 AM Friday, 1310 AM or 1070 AM Saturday, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (2-0)
Coach: Tony Granato, 36-34-5 starting his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore center Tarek Baker has had a good start to a second straight season. He scored three goals in his first four games as a freshman and scored once in each game in the opening weekend of this season.
You should know: Jack Berry, the Big Ten Conference's third star of the week, is slated to start in goal for the Badgers on Friday. Including the last game of the 2017-18 season, that would be four straight starts, matching the longest string of his career not because of an injury to one of his goaltending teammates.
Golden Knights (0-2)
Coach: Casey Jones, 119-118-36 in his eighth season overall and at Clarkson.
Player to watch: With high-scoring right wing Sheldon Rempal gone to the pros after his sophomore season, junior center Nico Sturm has more of the spotlight on him. Sturm was second behind Rempal with 37 points for Clarkson last season.
You should know: Clarkson lost a pair of games at Penn State last weekend to open its season. After the Golden Knights were swept by the Big Ten's Minnesota last season, they responded with a 14-game winning streak that led to an NCAA tournament spot. ... Middleton's Anthony Callin is a freshman forward for the Golden Knights.
Saints (0-2)
Coach: Mark Morris, 25-42-9 in his third season at St. Lawrence, 331-198-51 in his 16th season overall.
Player to watch: Junior right wing Carson Gicewicz is the Saints' leading returning scorer after an eight-goal, 18-point season. He attended the Dallas Stars' development camp this summer.
You should know: St. Lawrence was outscored 7-2 last weekend in a pair of losses at Maine. The Saints were 55th of 60 teams nationally last season in scoring, averaging 2.16 goals per game. But they pulled off a shocker in Madison, winning 6-3 on Oct. 28 for a split after starting the season 0-7. ... St. Lawrence hosts Holy Cross on Friday.
— Todd D. Milewski