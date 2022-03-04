Using all of his body, Jared Moe gives Wisconsin a stunning series lead in the Big Ten quarterfinals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The puck from a shot that missed wide smacked off the boards behind Jared Moe’s net at an angle that forced it to pop up and back over the cage into a dangerous spot.

The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey goaltender got his helmeted head in the way of that one Friday, pushing it to safety.

“It was just one of those night where they were getting their chances and I was just trying to throw whatever I could in front of them,” Moe said.

All of Moe’s career-high 49 saves weren’t that unusual but he was up, down, left and right in his crease to frustrate Notre Dame. The result was an out-of-the-blue Badgers victory to start the Big Ten playoffs.

UW broke a program-high 10-game road losing streak with by beating the seventh-ranked Fighting Irish 3-1 in Game 1 of a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series at Compton Family Ice Arena.

It was the same Badgers team that got walloped by a combined 13-0 margin in two games at Minnesota last week to finish the regular season. But it was far from the same effort.

“That was playoff hockey to a T,” said Dominick Mersch, who scored a critical second-period goal to answer one from the Irish. “Credit to Notre Dame — we knew they were going to come out flying and play hard and we matched their intensity. And that’s the way it has to be.”

Moe was at his best with that intensity ratcheted up, similar to how he won the Badgers’ only other victory in their last 11 games, Feb. 12 against Notre Dame at the Kohl Center.

He stopped redirections by Ryder Rolston and Cam Burke 10 seconds apart in the third period, a sign that even though it was far from calm in front of him, Moe was cool under his mask.

“He’s a beast,” Mersch said. “He’s been a leader for our team so to see him do that at this time of year, in a game like that to start the playoffs, I don’t want to say I’m surprised at all, really.”

Moe got some help from the posts in the first period and some help from his teammates to play with the lead.

One of the three pucks that met with the iron in the opening 20 minutes then settled along the goal line before Badgers forward Zach Urdahl swept it away. Moe made a left-pad save on another that then trickled up against the right post until Tyler Inamoto cleared it.

“It feels like I finally got the bounces to go my way for once,” Moe said.

UW (10-22-3), which improved to 2-13 on the road this season, had to have a lot of fight to even get halfway to a quarterfinal series victory, and it went beyond Moe.

Mersch scored 38 seconds after Graham Slaggert tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. The Badgers center parked in front of the net and got his stick on Inamoto’s shot to have it elude Irish goalie Matthew Galajda.

Another bounce for the Badgers that hadn’t been there a lot this season.

“I work on it every day in practice with a handful of guys,” Mersch said. “It pays off at this time of the year, right?”

Cutting off Notre Dame’s momentum quickly was important, UW coach Tony Granato said.

“The next shift we go back, and what a shift that was,” he said.

The Badgers’ fourth line extended the lead to two in the third period when Urdahl and Sam Stange perfectly executed a 2-on-1. Except for the finish. The puck rolled off Urdahl’s stick but still got past Galajda for a 3-1 advantage with 14:03 remaining.

Another bounce in UW’s favor.

“I tried to pull it to my backhand but I lost it and it went in,” Urdahl said. “You take them any way you can get them. It’s playoff hockey. It’s good to be greasy.”

Brock Caufield scored 15½ minutes into the first period, ending the Badgers’ scoreless streak at 142:29 dating to their Feb. 13 game against the Irish (25-10). Playing with the lead suited UW on Friday.

Playing with Moe at the top of his game did, too. Granato said there’s no way he’d consider giving Moe a break for Saturday’s Game 2 after a 50-shot workload on Friday, and Moe wasn’t interested, either.

“I’m feeling good,” Moe said. “I’ve done my fair share of back-to-backs this year. Hopefully it doesn’t get to three in three but if it does it’s all about preparing my body and recovering.”

He was prepared for just about everything on Friday and delivered a stunning victory.

“He’s been our best player for sure all year,” Urdahl said. “He’s just doing his job. He’s unbelievable for us.”

Wisconsin 1 1 1 — 3

Notre Dame 0 1 0 — 1

First period: W — Caufield 7 (De St. Phalle, Bantle), 15:22. Penalty: Mersch, W, 15:52.

Second period: ND — G. Slaggert 10 (Leivermann, Rolston), 13:52 (pp). W — Mersch 5 (Inamoto, Ceulemans), 14:30. Penalties: Ahcan, W, 4:57; Inamoto, W, 12:24; Karashik, ND, 19:23.

Third period: W — Urdahl 4 (Stange), 5:57. Penalties: R. Donovan, W, 7:20; Mersch, W, 13:22.

Saves: W (Moe 20-15-14) 49; ND (Galajda 10-10-4) 24. Power plays: W 0-for-1; ND 1-for-5. Att. — 3,634.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.