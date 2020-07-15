USA Hockey cancels World Junior Summer Showcase; 4 Badgers players were invited

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

USA Hockey has canceled the summer evaluation camp for the World Junior Championship.

Four current or former University of Wisconsin forwards were invited to the World Junior Summer Showcase set to run July 24-31 in Plymouth, Michigan.

"We're disappointed on many fronts, but thought it was in the best interest of everyone involved to not hold the event," U.S. team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said in a statement. "Regardless, we're excited about the level of talent in our country and look forward to putting a team together that can compete for the gold medal. We'll continue to look at all options to get our players and staff together ahead of selecting our team."

Cole Caufield, who's returning for his second season with the Badgers, and Alex Turcotte, who signed with the Los Angeles Kings in March after his freshman campaign, were selected for the camp after appearing in last season's World Juniors.

They were joined on the camp roster by Owen Lindmark and incoming freshman Sam Stange. Lindmark also was at the summer showcase in 2019.