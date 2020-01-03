US ousted by Finland at World Junior Championship

TRINEC, Czech Republic — Joonas Oden scored late to give Finland a 1-0 victory over the United States on Thursday and send the defending champion into the semifinals of the world junior hockey championship in Trinec, Czech Republic.

In a rematch of last year’s final, Oden broke the deadlock on a power play 4:23 into the final period, one-timing a shot from the slot past goaltender Spencer Knight (28 saves) at Werk Arena.

The U.S. pulled Knight for an extra attacker and a 6-4 advantage with 1:15 left but Finland held on to end the Americans’ all-time best four-year medal streak.

“I thought this group that we have was growing, but tonight we were chasing the game and didn’t have it,” U.S. coach Scott Sandelin said. “There are some guys in there who will have a chance at this again, I hope they all learn from it moving forward.”

Finland will play Canada in the semifinals on Saturday, with Sweden facing Russia.

University of Wisconsin sophomore defensemen K’Andre Miller and Ty Emberson and freshmen forwards Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte were members of the U.S. team.

Women: Kiara Zanon scored with 3:08 left in overtime and Skylar Vetter made 31 saves to lift the U.S. women to a 2-1 victory over Canada in the gold-medal game of the under-18 world championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, giving the Americans their fifth title in the past six championships.

