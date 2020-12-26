US, Canada throttle opponents on 2nd day of World Junior Championship

United States' Arthur Kaliyev (28), Matthew Boldy (12) and Cole Caufield (13) celebrate a goal as Austria's Timo Pallierer (12) skates past during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta.
JASON FRANSON, THE CANADIAN PRESS
The two current University of Wisconsin men's hockey players in action at the World Junior Championship on Saturday had relatively minor scoring roles in a pair of epic blowouts.
Cole Caufield was held without a point in the United States' 11-0 victory over Austria as the Americans improved to 1-1 in the tournament in Edmonton, Alberta.
Dylan Holloway had an assist in Canada's 16-2 thrashing of overmatched Germany.
Former Badgers center Alex Turcotte recorded three assists and was plus-3 in 13:28 of ice time for the Americans, who rebounded from a 5-3 loss to Russia on Friday.
The U.S. had a 73-10 advantage in shots on goal over the Austrians. Caufield had six of those shots in 17:39 of ice time and was plus-1 but was one of only four American skaters without a goal or assist.
Earlier Saturday, Holloway was plus-3 in 15:55, most among Canadian forwards. He made his tournament debut after being cut from Canada's team before last year's event.
United States' Cole Caufield (13) and Jackson Lacombe (5) celebrate a goal against Finland's during the second period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield, not seen, scores on Finland goalie Kari Piiroinen during the second period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13) is congratulated for his goal against Finland during the second period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) and Finland's Ville Heinola (4) watch the puck along the boards during the second period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is checked by Finland's Benjamin Korhonen (36) during the third period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is checked by Finland's Benjamin Korhonen (36) during the third period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) and Russia's Maxim Groshev (28) work for the puck during the first period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) and Russia's Vasili Podkolzin (19) compete for the puck during the first period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) and Russia's Semyon Chistyakov (6) vie for the puck during the second period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) checks Russia's Shakir Mukhamadullin (17) during the third period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) is stopped by Russia's goalie Artur Akhtyamov (29) as Yan Kuznetsov (2) defends during the third period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13), Cam York (4), Henry Thrun (3) and Matthew Boldy (12) celebrate a goal against Russia during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is checked by Russia's Yan Kuznetsov (2) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13) is stopped by Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) as Kirill Kirsanov (20) defends during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) chases as Russia's Yegor Chinakhov (21) scores an empty-net goal during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) is stopped by Germany goalie Arno Tiefensee (1) as Mario Zimmermann (25) defends during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Jakob Pelletier (12) and Dylan Holloway (10) check Germany's Jan Munzenberger (27) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) is checked by Germany's Maximilian Glotzl (22) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Kaedan Korczak (3), Dylan Holloway (10), Alex Newhook (15), Dylan Cozens (22) and Bowen Byram (4) celebrate a goal against Germany during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is stopped by Austria goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz (1) as Philipp Wimmer (4) defends during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13) is checked by Austria's Finn Van Ee (26) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) celebrates a goal against Austria during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13), Matthew Boldy (12) and Matthew Beniers (10) celebrate a goal against Austria during during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Arthur Kaliyev (28), Matthew Boldy (12) and Cole Caufield (13) celebrate a goal as Austria's Timo Pallierer (12) skates past during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!