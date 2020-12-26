US, Canada throttle opponents on 2nd day of World Junior Championship

The two current University of Wisconsin men's hockey players in action at the World Junior Championship on Saturday had relatively minor scoring roles in a pair of epic blowouts.

Cole Caufield was held without a point in the United States' 11-0 victory over Austria as the Americans improved to 1-1 in the tournament in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dylan Holloway had an assist in Canada's 16-2 thrashing of overmatched Germany.

Former Badgers center Alex Turcotte recorded three assists and was plus-3 in 13:28 of ice time for the Americans, who rebounded from a 5-3 loss to Russia on Friday.

The U.S. had a 73-10 advantage in shots on goal over the Austrians. Caufield had six of those shots in 17:39 of ice time and was plus-1 but was one of only four American skaters without a goal or assist.

Earlier Saturday, Holloway was plus-3 in 15:55, most among Canadian forwards. He made his tournament debut after being cut from Canada's team before last year's event.

