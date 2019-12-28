US bounces back for 1st win at World Junior Championship

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Shane Pinto scored his third goal in two games and the United States rebounded from an opening loss to Canada with a 6-3 victory over Germany at the world junior hockey championship Friday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Jordan Harris, Zac Jones, Curtis Hall, Bobby Brink and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the U.S. and Trevor Zegras had four assists in the Group B game.

Pinto had a pair of assists, and U.S. goaltender Dustin Wolf made 17 saves.

University of Wisconsin defenseman K’Andre Miller had an assist while Badgers teammates Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and Ty Emberson also played for the U.S.

With the U.S. down 3-2 in the second period, Pinto started the comeback with 5:44 remaining before Hall gave the U.S. a 4-3 lead with the eventual winner.

“There are always momentum shifts in a game,” Hall said. “Last night we were up 2-0 against Canada, so we know anything can happen. We stuck with it and were patient.”

The U.S. faces Russia on Sunday.

