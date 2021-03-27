 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unsightly losses in final two games bring down Badgers men's hockey Frozen Four hopes
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Unsightly losses in final two games bring down Badgers men's hockey Frozen Four hopes

{{featured_button_text}}
Badgers vs. Bemidji State

UW's Roman Ahcan controls the puck against the defense of Bemidji State's Brad Johnson in Friday's game.

 GREG VASIL, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team thought it would be preparing to go the distance in the NCAA tournament.

The Badgers instead were already back home Friday night after their dreams of chasing the national championship came crashing down on the tournament's first day.

Things are rarely pretty when a season comes undone suddenly, but they were especially unappealing in the two losses with which UW finished.

The Badgers put together a multi-pronged attack that had the backing of an improved defense — a formula that can compete for a championship. Consecutive defeats to Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament title game and to Bemidji State in the NCAA first round left them searching for reasons why it ended the way it did.

Coach Tony Granato offered a simple explanation after Friday's unsightly 6-3 loss that also applied to its predecessor.

"Basically, the other team was better than us," he said.

That hadn't been the case for most of the season, but it certainly applied at the end as UW finished 20-10-1.

The Badgers trailed 5-1 at one point in each of the last two games before pulling things together to make a run at a comeback. They fell behind by four goals in only three of the first 29 games.

"We just didn't execute, I guess, exactly the way we wanted to for most of the game," senior goaltender Robbie Beydoun said Friday. "It was similar to the last game against Minnesota where we got into this hole and then we did a great job coming out of it and trying to tie it up. It's just a tough hole to come out of once you go down 5-1. And a big part of that's obviously on me."

Beydoun was pulled from the loss to Bemidji State after the second period. Cameron Rowe had been removed from his start in the previous outing. The two-game stretch wasn't representative of the play the Badgers got from them throughout the season.

Goaltending, in fact, had been one of the major parts of the team's worst-to-first turnaround in the Big Ten.

So was UW's power play, which struck twice in six opportunities against the Beavers' national-best penalty kill to finish at 31.6%. That's the second-best rate in NCAA men's hockey over the past 25 seasons; only Michigan's 32% in 2015-16 was better.

The Wolverines didn't advance to the Frozen Four that season, either, despite a talented cast of forwards. UW had legitimate hopes to get through the regionals as the No. 1 seed but was undone by a Bemidji State team that worked harder for the puck.

"We really all were 100% assuming we were going to be going to Pittsburgh for the Frozen Four," Beydoun said. "Nobody had a doubt in our mind about our group. I think that's why it hurts a lot right now."

Granato spent most of his postgame news conference Friday fielding questions about sophomore Cole Caufield, and with good reason. The right wing is the favorite to win the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top player and added two more goals against the Beavers to finish with 30.

More to the point, however, Caufield is a prime candidate to sign a pro deal in the coming days with the Montreal Canadiens, who drafted him in the first round in 2019. Center Dylan Holloway, a 2020 first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers and also a Hobey finalist, is in the same conversation.

There are quarantine issues to be worked out if and when either signs with the Canadian teams. Holloway could avoid the 14-day requirement by playing with Edmonton's American Hockey League team in Bakersfield, California.

Departures by both wouldn't be unexpected, but they'd poke holes into what the Badgers built as attention turns to the 2021-22 season. They have seven seniors on the roster and they haven't given definitive indications on whether they plan to use the bonus season of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

What's shaping up to be a wild offseason with transfers around college hockey as the NCAA is expected to relax restrictions also could impact how UW looks next fall.

The Badgers will have their work cut out to defend their Big Ten regular-season championship. That accomplishment this season won't go forgotten, but Friday's loss was a gut punch to a group that expected to go farther.

"It was a goal of our team from the beginning to make it back to the NCAA tournament, to get Wisconsin hockey back on the map," captain Ty Emberson said. "It's a special group of guys to be able to do what we did in the Big Ten. Credit to all the guys. They're my brothers; I love them. It ended too soon."

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

+1 
UW men's hockey mug 3-27

Granato
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics