Unsightly losses in final 2 games bring down Badgers men's hockey Frozen Four hopes

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team thought it would be preparing to go the distance in the NCAA tournament.
The Badgers instead were already back home Friday night after their dreams of chasing the national championship came crashing down on the tournament’s first day.
And the departures started quickly, with sophomore leading scorer Cole Caufield agreeing to terms with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and preparing to start his pro career.
Things are rarely pretty when a season comes undone suddenly but they were especially unappealing in the two losses with which UW finished.
The Badgers put together a multi-pronged attack that had the backing of an improved defense — a formula that can compete for a championship. Consecutive defeats to Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament title game and to Bemidji State in the NCAA first round left them searching for reasons why it ended the way it did.
Coach Tony Granato offered a simple explanation after Friday’s unsightly 6-3 loss that also applied to its predecessor.
“Basically, the other team was better than us,” he said.
That hadn’t been the case for most of the season but it certainly applied at the end as UW finished 20-10-1.
The Badgers trailed 5-1 at one point in each of the last two games before pulling things together to make a run at a comeback. They fell behind by four goals in only three of the first 29 games.
“We just didn’t execute, I guess, exactly the way we wanted to for most of the game,” senior goaltender Robbie Beydoun said Friday. “It was similar to the last game against Minnesota where we got into this hole and then we did a great job coming out of it and trying to tie it up. It’s just a tough hole to come out of once you go down 5-1. And a big part of that’s obviously on me.”
Beydoun was pulled from the loss to Bemidji State after the second period. Cameron Rowe had been removed from his start in the previous outing. The two-game stretch wasn’t representative of the play the Badgers got from them throughout the season.
Goaltending, in fact, had been one of the major parts of the team’s worst-to-first turnaround in the Big Ten.
So was UW’s power play, which struck twice in six opportunities against the Beavers’ national-best penalty kill to finish at 31.6%. That’s the second-best rate in NCAA men’s hockey over the last 25 seasons; only Michigan’s 32% in 2015-16 was better.
The Wolverines didn’t advance to the Frozen Four that season, either, despite a talented cast of forwards. UW had legitimate hopes to get through the regionals as the No. 1 seed but was undone by a Bemidji State team that worked harder for the puck.
“We really all were 100% assuming we were going to be going to Pittsburgh for the Frozen Four,” Beydoun said. “Nobody had a doubt in our mind about our group. I think that’s why it hurts a lot right now.”
Granato spent most of his postgame news conference Friday fielding questions about Caufield, and with good reason. The right wing is the favorite to win the Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s top player and added two more goals against the Beavers to finish with 30.
The Canadiens, who drafted him in the first round in 2019, announced the agreement with Caufield on Saturday. He’ll first report to Montreal’s American Hockey League team in Laval, Quebec, where he has to spend time in quarantine before he can take the ice by Canadian law during the pandemic.
Caufield finished his Badgers career with 49 goals and 88 points in 67 games. He was the Big Ten’s first unanimous pick as player of the year after being the top freshman last season.
“As a coach, I asked a lot of him this year,” Granato said after Friday’s game. “And everything I asked of him, he went above and beyond.”
The Badgers future of center Dylan Holloway, a 2020 first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers and also a Hobey finalist, also is in question. But Holloway played the last two games with a broken thumb, Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday night on “Hockey Night in Canada,” a development that could slow his signing process.
Holloway, who had the Badgers’ best faceoff winning percentage, didn’t take any draws in the Big Ten championship game and only two against the Beavers.
Departures will poke holes into what the Badgers built as attention turns to the 2021-22 season. They have seven seniors on the roster and they haven’t given definitive indications on whether they plan to use the bonus season of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.
What’s shaping up to be a wild offseason with transfers around college hockey as the NCAA is expected to relax restrictions also could impact how UW looks next fall.
The Badgers will have their work cut out to defend their Big Ten regular-season championship. That accomplishment this season won’t go forgotten but Friday’s loss was a gut punch to a group that expected to go farther.
“It was a goal of our team from the beginning to make it back to the NCAA tournament, to get Wisconsin hockey back on the map,” captain Ty Emberson said. “It’s a special group of guys to be able to do what we did in the Big Ten. Credit to all the guys. They’re my brothers; I love them. It ended too soon.”
