Unsightly losses in final 2 games bring down Badgers men's hockey Frozen Four hopes

The Badgers trailed 5-1 at one point in each of the last two games before pulling things together to make a run at a comeback. They fell behind by four goals in only three of the first 29 games.

“We just didn’t execute, I guess, exactly the way we wanted to for most of the game,” senior goaltender Robbie Beydoun said Friday. “It was similar to the last game against Minnesota where we got into this hole and then we did a great job coming out of it and trying to tie it up. It’s just a tough hole to come out of once you go down 5-1. And a big part of that’s obviously on me.”

Beydoun was pulled from the loss to Bemidji State after the second period. Cameron Rowe had been removed from his start in the previous outing. The two-game stretch wasn’t representative of the play the Badgers got from them throughout the season.

Goaltending, in fact, had been one of the major parts of the team’s worst-to-first turnaround in the Big Ten.

So was UW’s power play, which struck twice in six opportunities against the Beavers’ national-best penalty kill to finish at 31.6%. That’s the second-best rate in NCAA men’s hockey over the last 25 seasons; only Michigan’s 32% in 2015-16 was better.