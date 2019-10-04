The offseason that's about to officially end for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has no equal in program history.
The impact of a extra weeks of summer practices and a trip to play exhibition games in Canada could be significant in quickly getting the team up to speed when things count starting next Friday, members of the Badgers said.
As the first official practice of the season arrives Saturday morning and an intrasquad scrimmage goes off Sunday afternoon, UW also has enjoyed an offseason free of the personnel upheaval it saw a year earlier.
After the 2017-18 season, three players that were signed to be part of the incoming freshman class were released from that commitment and joined other Big Ten Conference schools. Forward Sampo Ranta went to Minnesota after failing to gain admission to UW, and twin defensemen Cole and Christian Krygier enrolled at Michigan State.
JD Greenway, who — like the Krygiers — was going to be in a battle just to get in a rapidly improving defensive lineup, went to the United States Hockey League in advance of a transfer to Maine for his final two collegiate seasons.
The Badgers also lost center Trent Frederic to the pros after the 2017-18 season, although that move by the NHL first-round draft pick wasn't unexpected after two seasons at UW.
By comparison, the summer of 2019 was smooth sailing. Critically, all seven incoming freshmen joined the team, with Dylan Holloway eschewing overtures to stay home in Canada to play in major juniors and NHL first-round picks Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield opting for at least a year in college.
It's only the second time in the last five years the Badgers have appeared in the preseason top 20.
"I think we're very fortunate — and we know that — to have the recruiting class we've had," UW associate head coach Mark Strobel said. "And they've all come in and really plugged in."
They've done so with help from two factors, one that has become common and one that had never been done before at UW.
The freshmen enrolled in school for the summer session, allowing them to be part of offseason conditioning and to start building a bond.
That accelerated with UW scheduling for the first time a foreign trip to play exhibition games in Vancouver, British Columbia, over Labor Day weekend. That opportunity, allowed by NCAA rules every four years, also came with the chance to hold 10 practices over the summer.
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
"I think just going into the season we're a little bit more prepared," said sophomore defenseman K'Andre Miller, who on Monday was named a unanimous pick for the preseason all-Big Ten team. "We've become really close friends and teammates. So just our chemistry off the ice, that trip really helped with that and just bringing us together for the season."
The feel around the team is different, junior captain Wyatt Kalynuk said.
"I just think there's more of an exciting aura around," the defenseman said. "It's a little bit more fun being around here. There's guys here that are pushing everyone every day. It's a competition every day. Whereas last year, it might have been a little bit complacent around the whole team."
As next Friday's season opener at No. 11 Boston College has drawn closer, the 16th-ranked Badgers have faced a few bumps in the road. Head coach Tony Granato has been away from the team for the last week while supporting his brother, Don, a former UW player and associate head coach who's hospitalized with severe pneumonia.
Associate head coach Mark Osiecki said Thursday that there was no schedule set for Tony Granato to be back in Madison and he encouraged him to take as much time as he needs.
UW is being cautious with junior right wing Sean Dhooghe, who left Tuesday's practice with an upper-body injury after losing his footing and slamming into the boards. Dhooghe, last season's leading UW scorer with 15 goals, was held out of Thursday's on-ice session as a precaution, Osiecki said, but is expected to play next week.
Teams are allowed up to four hours of on-ice work per week from the start of the school year until the official start of the hockey season, which takes place Saturday. Twenty-one of 60 NCAA teams play a regular-season game on the opening weekend, but UW is among those waiting a week to start.
The Badgers feel good about the team they have this season, but there's curiosity on home some things will shake out. Osiecki said the staff will keep an eye on how accepting players are of new roles that come with a deeper roster at forward.
Junior center Tarek Baker wants to see how the team reacts when put in pressure situations, something that has raised concerns in the last two seasons.
"I've got a lot of faith in the guys in the locker room and us as a group that we're going to be able to battle through adversity because there is going to come times where that's going to happen in the season," Baker said.
Strobel is interested to see how the team's veteran core — the team has eight juniors but just three seniors — leads the way through those tight spots.
"As good as the younger guys are, we still need to go through our conduits of the veterans," he said. "The junior class has been here. They've seen how it works. They want to win. I think they're tired of being mediocre."