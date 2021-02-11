Uncertainty looms for seniors as Badgers women's hockey team plays final home series

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team finally played its first home game of the season five weeks ago. Its time playing at LaBahn Arena is about to be over.
That's the fallout from a reduced and reworked schedule that left the top-ranked Badgers with only six games in Madison, the last two of which are Friday and Saturday against Bemidji State.
This week could represent the last time the Badgers' eight seniors play in their home rink, with no home games in either the Western Collegiate Hockey Association or NCAA playoffs this season.
That normally would be cause for a senior day with pregame honors. But the festivities are another loss to COVID-19 because UW is limiting attendance to only players' immediate family members during the pandemic, Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.
"The more important stuff is to try to win a couple hockey games this weekend and get ourselves ready for the home stretch here and deal with that," he said.
Besides, one of the elements hanging over UW's eight seniors is that there's little certainty about what next season will bring. The NCAA has exempted this school year from eligibility limits, so this year's seniors possibly could return for a full 2021-22 season if they stay in school.
That's subject to the athletic department and team allowing it and the players being interested in another season. Details on how that will play out are scarce, and Johnson said discussions will happen after the season.
Some of this year's seniors, even if they're able to return next season, might be pulled away for Olympic centralization.
Seniors are doing their best to make sure the unsteady footing looking into the future doesn't impact the team's present, forward Caitlin Schneider said.
"As a senior class we've just tried to really be positive and lead this group with our experiences," she said. "Obviously no one's really experienced this kind of thing before, but we're just bringing all of that unique background and perspectives into this year. As a group, we're really fortunate to have each other as a senior class."
The different backgrounds include key players who didn't start with the group as freshmen in 2017 — leading scorer Daryl Watts and goaltender Kennedy Blair transferred in — and a spectrum of personalities.
There are introverts as well as those who get up and dance in the middle of the locker room, Schneider said. Forward Maddie Posick, who has only one goal and one assist in 89 career games played, is in the latter category.
"She's a great person that brings up the energy in the locker room and loves to get everybody into it," Schneider said. "I think she's such an asset to our team in that aspect."
Natalie Buchbinder and Grace Bowlby are pillars of the team's defense. Brette Pettet plays on the top line with Watts. Schneider and Delaney Drake have combined for 27 career goals and have played a variety of roles.
Goaltender Breanna Blesi started with them in 2017 but redshirted as a freshman and has another year of eligibility even before the bonus one from the pandemic.
"We think back and reminisce about all the times that we've had together as a class and it's crazy to basically watch each other grow up," Schneider said.
But in the present, the Badgers (9-2-1) have four games left over the next three weeks to secure the WCHA regular-season title before the playoffs begin. This week's contests are against a Bemidji State team that's 2-10-2 but has given them fits in the past.
UW, which has the equivalent of a two-game lead atop the WCHA standings in a system using points percentage, is scheduled to have next week off before finishing the regular season at Minnesota Duluth on Feb. 26 and 27.
Johnson said UW can improve on its defensive-zone play from last week's series at No. 2 Minnesota that resulted in a Badgers overtime victory and a Gophers shootout triumph.
"If you want to do something special, if you want to make the most out of it, now's the time to focus in and put your foot forward and take a run at things," Johnson said.
