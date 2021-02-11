Uncertainty looms for seniors as Badgers women's hockey team plays final home series

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team finally played its first home game of the season five weeks ago. Its time playing at LaBahn Arena is about to be over.

That's the fallout from a reduced and reworked schedule that left the top-ranked Badgers with only six games in Madison, the last two of which are Friday and Saturday against Bemidji State.

This week could represent the last time the Badgers' eight seniors play in their home rink, with no home games in either the Western Collegiate Hockey Association or NCAA playoffs this season.

That normally would be cause for a senior day with pregame honors. But the festivities are another loss to COVID-19 because UW is limiting attendance to only players' immediate family members during the pandemic, Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.

"The more important stuff is to try to win a couple hockey games this weekend and get ourselves ready for the home stretch here and deal with that," he said.

Besides, one of the elements hanging over UW's eight seniors is that there's little certainty about what next season will bring. The NCAA has exempted this school year from eligibility limits, so this year's seniors possibly could return for a full 2021-22 season if they stay in school.