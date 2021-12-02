U.S. Under-18 Team 4, Badgers 0: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey exhibition loss

Dylan Silverstein made 42 saves for his second shutout against a Big Ten team this season as the U.S. Under-18 Team downed the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 4-0 in an exhibition game at the Kohl Center on Thursday.
Silverstein, a Boston College recruit, also blanked Michigan State in October. Rutger McGroarty scored in the opening minute and the Americans held off the Badgers.
The game doesn't count toward statistics but it represented a familiar result for UW, which is averaging just 1.56 goals per game.
Three stars
No. 3: Hudson native Isaac Howard scored and assisted on goals 17 seconds apart early in the third period for the U.S.
No. 2: Notre Dame recruit Logan Cooley scored, had an assist and was plus-3.
No. 1: Silverstein had some help from the posts to keep the Badgers at zero but he was solid all night.
Three key plays
1. It took only 29 seconds for the Under-18 Team to show its talent and go ahead. Defenseman Lane Hutson stepped up from the left point and carried the puck below the goal line, then fed it through the top of the crease to McGroary waiting at the right post for a putaway.
2. Cooley showed off his speed and quick release to put the U.S. ahead 2-0 in the opening period with a short-handed goal. He blew past UW's Mathieu De St. Phalle in the neutral zone for a breakaway and snapped a shot between Ben Garrity's pads.
3. UW's Tarek Baker generated a 2-on-1 break out of the defensive zone during a first-period penalty kill but his shot hit the crossbar.
Up next
The Badgers host Penn State at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Pregame
An exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team on Thursday (7:01 p.m., no TV, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM) will let the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team get some little-used players time on the ice.
Third-string goaltender Ben Garrity is scheduled to start, and the Badgers had 25 of their 28 players on the line chart. Only forward Carson Bantle (ill) and defensemen Jake Martin (ill) and Mike Vorlicky (injured) weren't listed. Defenseman Carson Bantle was a late scratch and goalie Cameron Rowe wasn't on the ice for warmups.
The Under-18 Team, meanwhile, has a pair of Wisconsin natives in the lineup: forwards Isaac Howard of Hudson and Jonah Aegerter of Janesville. Howard is committed to Minnesota Duluth; Aegerter, a Janesville Jets player who's temporarily with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, is committed to St. Cloud State.
Badgers
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange
Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Liam Malmquist - Owen Lindmark - Caden Brown
Zach Urdahl - Brayden Morrison - Max Johnson
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Luke LaMaster
Daniel Laatsch - Corson Ceulemans
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Shay Donovan - Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Ben Garrity
Jared Moe
Scratches: F Carson Bantle (ill), D Corson Ceulemans, D Luke Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), G Cameron Rowe.
U.S. Under-18 Team
Forwards
Rutger McGroarty - Logan Cooley - Jimmy Snuggerud
Isaac Howard - Frank Nazar III - Will Smith
Oliver Moore - Cutter Gauthier - Devin Kaplan
Marek Hejduk - Brady Berard - Jonah Aegerter
Defensemen
Seamus Casey - Charlie Leddy
Seamus Powell - Kaden Muir
Lane Hutson - Ryan Chesley
Tyler Duke - Hunter Brzustewicz
Goaltenders
Dylan Silverstein
Trey Augustine
Officials
Referees: Kenny Anderson and Ian McCambridge.
Linesmen: Mike Daltrey and Matt Gerlach.