Try 1 month for 99¢

Cole Caufield scored twice, and fellow University of Wisconsin men's hockey recruit Alex Turcotte had a goal and an assist as the U.S. Under-18 Team scored the final four goals for a 6-2 victory over the Badgers in an exhibition game on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Caufield, Turcotte and Owen Lindmark, who have signed to play next season for UW, impressed as the U.S. team finished its schedule against college teams with a 10-7 record.

Three stars

No. 3: Alex Turcotte had a two-point night.

No. 2: Jack Hughes showed how easy he can make the game seem and ended up with three assists.

No. 1: Cole Caufield scored the first two of what probably will be many goals at the Kohl Center.

Put it in quotes

U.S. coach John Wroblewski, on Cole Caufield:

"I can't praise enough how pure his hands are. His release and the way that every touch is important to him, I've never seen anything like it."

Up next

The Badgers host Notre Dame at 8 p.m. Friday, with the second game of the series at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Chicago's United Center.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team faces three of its future players when it hosts the U.S. Under-18 Team in its second and final exhibition game of the season at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).

Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and Owen Lindmark are in their second season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, based in Plymouth, Michigan. They'll have the likely No. 1 pick in June's NHL draft on their side in Jack Hughes against a Badgers team that will dress all 25 eligible players.

Badgers

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Max Zimmer - Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Bunz

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

U.S. Under-18 Team

Forwards

Trevor Zegras - Jack Hughes - Cole Caufield

Michael Gildon - Alex Turcotte - Matthew Boldy

Sean Farrell - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Rolston

Patrick Moynihan - John Beecher - Judd Caulfield

Danny Weight

Defensemen

Cam York - Henry Thrun

Drew Helleson - Alex Vlasic

Marshall Warren - Domenick Fensore

Case McCarthy

Goaltenders

Spender Knight

Cameron Rowe

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments