There were elements of its own game that the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team wanted to monitor in its final exhibition of the season…
Cole Caufield scored twice, and fellow University of Wisconsin men's hockey recruit Alex Turcotte had a goal and an assist as the U.S. Under-18 Team scored the final four goals for a 6-2 victory over the Badgers in an exhibition game on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Caufield, Turcotte and Owen Lindmark, who have signed to play next season for UW, impressed as the U.S. team finished its schedule against college teams with a 10-7 record.
Three stars
No. 3: Alex Turcotte had a two-point night.
No. 2: Jack Hughes showed how easy he can make the game seem and ended up with three assists.
No. 1: Cole Caufield scored the first two of what probably will be many goals at the Kohl Center.
Put it in quotes
U.S. coach John Wroblewski, on Cole Caufield:
"I can't praise enough how pure his hands are. His release and the way that every touch is important to him, I've never seen anything like it."
Up next
The Badgers host Notre Dame at 8 p.m. Friday, with the second game of the series at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Chicago's United Center.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team faces three of its future players when it hosts the U.S. Under-18 Team in its second and final exhibition game of the season at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).
Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and Owen Lindmark are in their second season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, based in Plymouth, Michigan. They'll have the likely No. 1 pick in June's NHL draft on their side in Jack Hughes against a Badgers team that will dress all 25 eligible players.
Badgers
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe
Max Zimmer - Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Bunz
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
U.S. Under-18 Team
Forwards
Trevor Zegras - Jack Hughes - Cole Caufield
Michael Gildon - Alex Turcotte - Matthew Boldy
Sean Farrell - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Rolston
Patrick Moynihan - John Beecher - Judd Caulfield
Danny Weight
Defensemen
Cam York - Henry Thrun
Drew Helleson - Alex Vlasic
Marshall Warren - Domenick Fensore
Case McCarthy
Goaltenders
Spender Knight
Cameron Rowe