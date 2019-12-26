U.S. falls to Canada in opener at World Junior Championship

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday night in their Group B opener at the World Junior Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S.

“We just tried to keep it simple and get pucks to the net,” said Lafreniere, the projected No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. “I think that worked out pretty good. Our power play was good. We’ve got to keep working, keep getting better.”

Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere added three assists.

Pinto scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev had goals for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

“It’s one game,” said Pinto, a first-round pick of the Ottawa Senators. “It’s the beginning of the tournament, so we’ve just got to have a positive mindset.”

UW freshman forward Alex Turcotte had an assist and took two shots in 11 minutes of playing time for the U.S. Freshman forward Cole Caufield took two shots in 18 minutes; sophomore defenseman K’Andre Miller had one shot in 20 minutes; and sophomore defenseman Ty Emberson played 16 minutes.

