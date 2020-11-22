Tyler Inamoto drives Badgers men's hockey team's shot-blocking prowess early in season

Inamoto's early average of 4.5 blocks per game might be unsustainable over the length of the campaign. It's nearly double his average of 2.26 last season.

But if the team as a whole can keep up its statistical improvement in getting in the way of shots, it stands to help the defensive effort in the long run.

UW is averaging 18.5 blocks compared to 14.3 last season. Defensemen have done most of the work, as is their nature, but Badgers coach Tony Granato said forwards are more confident getting in shooting lanes.

"Making that commitment to our team game, to our goaltender to let him know we're willing to take some big blocks for him," he said, "that's been a real positive."

Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun provided the visual of teammates icing their feet and ankles after games because of the amount of shot blocks.

"It's been super inspiring," Beydoun said. "It means a lot to me as a goalie knowing that I'm going to have that help where if I'm not seeing a puck or if they're just taking away a lane, they're going to block shots. I think any successful team has to block a lot of shots, at any level of hockey."