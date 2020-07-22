Ty Emberson, Badgers men's hockey team find some elements of normalcy in offseason

Preparing for a season that no one is sure will happen, University of Wisconsin men's hockey captain Ty Emberson has found that some things can go on as planned — or at least close to it.
Since returning to campus this summer and starting to undergo testing for the coronavirus, Badgers players have started conditioning and weight training regimens, albeit in smaller groups, with masks on and with some personal space.
They're getting ice time, albeit with limited numbers allowed.
"It's been more normal than I expected, to be honest," Emberson said.
Normalcy may never have been as coveted as it is during the pandemic. There hasn't been a lot of it since Emberson was named the Badgers' captain on May 27.
"It's been a crazy couple months," the defenseman said. "It's not what I expected the first summer being captain to go like. But we're all working with what we can. We're trying to stay safe through the coronavirus and get as much work in as we can in the summer. Everyone's adjusting. Everyone's working hard. This is not what I expected, but we live with what we get."
Emberson said the majority of Badgers players are in Madison for the conditioning sessions, but some others have opted to work out at home. The group of incoming freshmen has looked good, he said.
Whenever they take the ice next in a competitive setting — the schedule, unannounced as of yet, is tentatively set to open at home against Michigan Tech on Oct. 3-4 — the Badgers will have a different look.
Three seniors have graduated. Three players have given up eligibility to sign pro contracts. Two players have transferred. Six freshmen and one graduate transfer are entering as UW tries to pick up the pieces from a 2019-20 season that left a lot to be desired.
The Badgers were in the spotlight because of a talented lineup and high expectations, but they finished last in the Big Ten Conference.
"Last year's obviously not the year we all thought it was going to be," Emberson said. "So I think at this point we're just going to close the yearbook, move onto the next one and be excited for this one."
Before that, however, Emberson has some plans for the NHL's delayed postseason — namely, sitting on the couch and watching the 10-hour marathons scheduled for the first days of August.
"It's going to be good for a lot of people's mental health just to have hockey back, hockey back on the TV," Emberson said.
One of the many things lost to the coronavirus halt to sports this summer has been the NHL development camps that ordinarily offer drafted college players and free agents a chance to get into a pro mentality for a week.
Emberson, a third-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2018, has been to two of the camps but said there's enough quality players at UW to foster a similar feel when they get on the ice in Madison.
"We have a lot of draft picks on this team, so I don't think the skill level is that much different," Emberson said. "Obviously, the ice time and the experience of being down in a pro organization is what we lost this summer. But we've all been in contact with the pro teams, so I don't think anything's really missing other than that. It's a corona summer; there's not much we can do about it."
3-on-3 overtime OK'd
The NCAA's Playing Rules Oversight Panel gave final approval Wednesday to changes in college hockey's overtime format.
Like in most levels of junior and pro hockey, games that are tied after three periods will go directly to a 3-on-3 overtime for five minutes or until a goal is scored. Non-conference games will end in a tie if a goal isn't scored in the five minutes; conference contests and in-season tournament games can use a three-person shootout to decide points or advancement.
Tied games previously went to a five-minute 5-on-5 overtime before any other deciding platforms. The Big Ten men's league and Western Collegiate Hockey Association women's league have been among those using 3-on-3 and a shootout to award points following the 5-on-5 session in recent years.
"I'm all for it," Emberson said of the change. "I think 3-on-3's super fun. Obviously, I'm probably not going to be the first guy to go out. I think we've got some more skill on our bench than me. But it's fun. It's fun to watch. It's fun for the fans. It ends the game in a hockey play versus a shootout, which I'm a big fan of. So I think everyone's looking forward to it."
Other changes approved by the panel:
• Teams will get to choose on which side of the ice a faceoff takes place following icing infractions whistled against the opponent and at the start of power plays.
• Mirroring the NHL system, faceoff violations will be punished with a warning on first offense and a delay-of-game penalty on second offense instead of ejecting the center from the circle.
• The requirement for postgame handshakes after each game has been removed, with conferences and teams now in control of that part of the sportsmanship protocol.
