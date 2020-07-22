Ty Emberson, Badgers men's hockey team find some elements of normalcy in offseason

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Preparing for a season that no one is sure will happen, University of Wisconsin men's hockey captain Ty Emberson has found that some things can go on as planned — or at least close to it.

Since returning to campus this summer and starting to undergo testing for the coronavirus, Badgers players have started conditioning and weight training regimens, albeit in smaller groups, with masks on and with some personal space.

They're getting ice time, albeit with limited numbers allowed.

"It's been more normal than I expected, to be honest," Emberson said.

Normalcy may never have been as coveted as it is during the pandemic. There hasn't been a lot of it since Emberson was named the Badgers' captain on May 27.

"It's been a crazy couple months," the defenseman said. "It's not what I expected the first summer being captain to go like. But we're all working with what we can. We're trying to stay safe through the coronavirus and get as much work in as we can in the summer. Everyone's adjusting. Everyone's working hard. This is not what I expected, but we live with what we get."