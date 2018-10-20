POTSDAM, N.Y. — The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s first road test of the season hit a late snag.
Clarkson scored twice in the final seven minutes to claim a 4-2 victory over the 15th-ranked Badgers on Friday.
Sean Dhooghe recorded his first two-goal game for UW, which fell behind 2-0 and couldn’t get ahead after it recovered.
Kevin Charyszyn scored untouched at the right side of the net with 6:32 remaining to break a 2-2 tie, and Brian Hurley added a power-play goal with 3:55 left to seal Clarkson’s victory.
Jack Berry made 21 saves for UW (2-1) but he was slow to cover the post when Clarkson’s Josh Dunne passed from behind the net to Charyszyn for the go-ahead goal.
“We just weren’t quite as sharp as we were last week,” said Badgers coach Tony Granato, whose team swept then-No. 12 Boston College at home last Friday and Saturday. “And they were on their toes. They made the plays when the game was on the line.”
The Golden Knights (1-2) scored twice in the first period, by Grant Cooper and Dunne, to put UW in a deficit for the first time this season.
A Badgers power play helped cut into the deficit in the second period.
Peter Tischke leveled Nico Sturm into the boards in the defensive zone, leaving the Clarkson captain injured on the ice. At the other end 15 seconds later, with only three Golden Knights players defending, Dhooghe waited out goalie Jake Kielly (26 saves) to score as the man advantage was set to expire.
After the play, Clarkson’s Marly Quince, who was in the penalty box when Dhooghe scored, was ejected for taking part in an altercation when he was supposed to still be serving his penalty. UW didn’t capitalize on the resulting five-minute power play, which was shortened by two minutes when Max Zimmer was called for holding.
“That was where I thought we were going to take the game over,” Granato said. “They killed the penalty off and fought through it. When the game was on the line, we didn’t have the jump we needed to to take over.”
Dhooghe scored his second goal of the game 1:08 into the third when he poked in the rebound of a Wyatt Kalynuk shot. Dhooghe scored six goals in 37 games as a freshman and already has three in three this season.
Wisconsin 0 1 1 — 2
Clarkson 2 0 2 — 4
First period: C — Cooper 2 (Sturm, Jacome), 2:57; Dunne 1 (Egle, Brosseau), 10:56 (pp). Penalties: Tischke, W, 9:04; Egle, C, 16:27; Jacome, C, 19:22.
Second period: W — S. Dhooghe 2 (Zimmer, Freytag), 10:56. Penalties: Baker, W, 1:45; Moro, C, 3:57; Quince, C, 8:56; Quince, C (major, disqualification), 10:56; Zimmer, W, 13:11.
Third period: W — S. Dhooghe 3 (Kalynuk, Weissbach), 1:08. C — Charyszyn 1 (Dunne), 13:28; Hurley 1 (Sturm, Jacome), 16:05 (pp). Penalties: Tischke, W, 7:20; Miller, W, 14:40.
Saves: W (Berry 8-5-8) 21; C (Kielly 12-9-5) 26. Power plays: W 0-for-5; C 2-for-4. Att. — 3,165.