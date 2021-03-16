Tuesday's Big Ten hockey final will be the first playoff championship meeting for Badgers, Gophers in 31 years

Here are five items to consider going into the conference final:

Long time coming

The last time UW and Minnesota played for a playoff championship was 1990, when the Badgers won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association title in St. Paul with a 7-1 victory en route to the NCAA crown.

UW has won all five championship-round meetings between the Border Battle rivals, including a 6-3 triumph in the 1981 NCAA championship game. The WCHA victories were in 1983 (two in a total-goals series) and 1988.

Tuesday will be the 28th playoff meeting between the programs. UW has won 14 to Minnesota's 13. The last was in the 2007 WCHA Final Five, a 4-2 Gophers win in the semifinals.

Playing for a No. 1 seed?

A victory against Minnesota would give the Badgers an even stronger argument to be one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. Winning both the regular-season and playoff championships in a league that is expected to have at least three teams in the 16-team field could make it hard to argue.

Third time here