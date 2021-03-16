 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Big Ten hockey final will be the first playoff championship meeting for Badgers, Gophers in 31 years
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Tuesday's Big Ten hockey final will be the first playoff championship meeting for Badgers, Gophers in 31 years

{{featured_button_text}}
Badgers celebrate goal vs. Penn State

Badgers players, including Tarek Baker, left, Dominick Mersch, center, and Josh Ess, celebrate a goal in Monday's Big Ten semifinal victory against Penn State.

 MIKE MILLER, BIG TEN CONFERENCE

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ty Emberson realized mid-sentence that what he was listing as a key for the Big Ten championship game might be an impossible task for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

The Badgers will play Minnesota for the conference playoff title at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Compton Family Ice Arena after Cole Caufield won Monday's semifinal game in overtime against Penn State.

The opponent wasn't known when Emberson spoke to reporters after UW's 4-3 decision because the second semifinal hadn't yet been played. Minnesota downed Michigan in overtime 3-2 after rallying from a two-goal deficit.

But in looking ahead to the team's first playoff championship game since 2017, Emberson addressed the needed elements.

"Try to treat it like it's any other game," Emberson said. "It's hard to do when there's a trophy on the line, say, the Big Ten championship. So it's a little bit of a bigger game. But just try to play our game, make sure that we play simple and try to do our thing."

The Badgers started the March 6 game against Michigan State tight, knowing that the Big Ten regular-season title was theirs with a win. A similar beginning Tuesday could be trouble.

Here are five items to consider going into the conference final:

Long time coming

The last time UW and Minnesota played for a playoff championship was 1990, when the Badgers won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association title in St. Paul with a 7-1 victory en route to the NCAA crown.

UW has won all five championship-round meetings between the Border Battle rivals, including a 6-3 triumph in the 1981 NCAA championship game. The WCHA victories were in 1983 (two in a total-goals series) and 1988.

Tuesday will be the 28th playoff meeting between the programs. UW has won 14 to Minnesota's 13. The last was in the 2007 WCHA Final Five, a 4-2 Gophers win in the semifinals.

Playing for a No. 1 seed?

A victory against Minnesota would give the Badgers an even stronger argument to be one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. Winning both the regular-season and playoff championships in a league that is expected to have at least three teams in the 16-team field could make it hard to argue.

Third time here

UW is 1-1 in Big Ten championship games. It won the inaugural event in 2014 with an overtime victory against Ohio State and lost the 2017 final to Penn State in two OTs.

Working overtime

Both semifinal games went to overtime but the Badgers played the early one and had Sunday off. Minnesota, meanwhile, has played an extra session in both of its Big Ten tournament games.

About last time

The Badgers won three of four games against the Gophers this season, including a Feb. 5-6 sweep in Minneapolis in their last meetings. UW won those games by a combined 12-2.

"We've got to play harder" than those games, said Gophers center Sammy Walker, who scored in overtime against Michigan to send Minnesota to the title game. "We can't get cute. We've got to be simple and play that gritty game that we've been playing lately."

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics