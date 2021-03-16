Tuesday's Big Ten hockey final will be the first playoff championship meeting for Badgers, Gophers in 31 years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ty Emberson realized mid-sentence that what he was listing as a key for the Big Ten championship game might be an impossible task for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
The Badgers will play Minnesota for the conference playoff title at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Compton Family Ice Arena after Cole Caufield won Monday's semifinal game in overtime against Penn State.
The opponent wasn't known when Emberson spoke to reporters after UW's 4-3 decision because the second semifinal hadn't yet been played. Minnesota downed Michigan in overtime 3-2 after rallying from a two-goal deficit.
But in looking ahead to the team's first playoff championship game since 2017, Emberson addressed the needed elements.
"Try to treat it like it's any other game," Emberson said. "It's hard to do when there's a trophy on the line, say, the Big Ten championship. So it's a little bit of a bigger game. But just try to play our game, make sure that we play simple and try to do our thing."
The Badgers started the March 6 game against Michigan State tight, knowing that the Big Ten regular-season title was theirs with a win. A similar beginning Tuesday could be trouble.
Here are five items to consider going into the conference final:
Long time coming
The last time UW and Minnesota played for a playoff championship was 1990, when the Badgers won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association title in St. Paul with a 7-1 victory en route to the NCAA crown.
UW has won all five championship-round meetings between the Border Battle rivals, including a 6-3 triumph in the 1981 NCAA championship game. The WCHA victories were in 1983 (two in a total-goals series) and 1988.
Tuesday will be the 28th playoff meeting between the programs. UW has won 14 to Minnesota's 13. The last was in the 2007 WCHA Final Five, a 4-2 Gophers win in the semifinals.
Playing for a No. 1 seed?
A victory against Minnesota would give the Badgers an even stronger argument to be one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. Winning both the regular-season and playoff championships in a league that is expected to have at least three teams in the 16-team field could make it hard to argue.
Third time here
UW is 1-1 in Big Ten championship games. It won the inaugural event in 2014 with an overtime victory against Ohio State and lost the 2017 final to Penn State in two OTs.
Working overtime
Both semifinal games went to overtime but the Badgers played the early one and had Sunday off. Minnesota, meanwhile, has played an extra session in both of its Big Ten tournament games.
About last time
The Badgers won three of four games against the Gophers this season, including a Feb. 5-6 sweep in Minneapolis in their last meetings. UW won those games by a combined 12-2.
"We've got to play harder" than those games, said Gophers center Sammy Walker, who scored in overtime against Michigan to send Minnesota to the title game. "We can't get cute. We've got to be simple and play that gritty game that we've been playing lately."
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals
Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session to send the fifth-ranked Badgers past the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Monday in the Big Ten semifinals.
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.