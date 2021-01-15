Traffic around net helps No. 2 Badgers women's hockey team hammer No. 1 Minnesota

"The whole week the emphasis was just on consistency and doing those little things right," Curl said. "And we really bought into it. Starting on Monday, the energy was high and people were ready to buy into that. It definitely showed today. I thought that was our most complete game we've played all season."

Greig's goal was only the second by the Badgers on the power play this season. Curl used a quick move from forehand to backhand to make it 3-0 in the second.

After Minnesota recorded eight straight shots on goal starting with a power play, Watts caught the Gophers on a transition play, firing past Bench's glove on a drive up the left wing with 1:04 left in the middle frame.

A Webster redirection past backup goalie Makayla Pahl pushed the lead to five in the opening minute of the third.

Blair had to handle stretches of Minnesota pressure to earn her third shutout. Two have come in the game after UW's losses.

"A lot of their chances were right in front of her," Shirley said. "She was able to bear down and whether it was get a leg on it or body or whatever it was, she was able to battle for us."