Toronto-area defenseman Shawn Ramsey commits to Badgers men's hockey team

Not long after Shawn Ramsey was eligible to make an unofficial visit to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in January, he got the full behind-the-scenes experience.

It made a big impression on the 16-year-old defenseman from the Toronto area.

"Ever since I went to Wisconsin for the first time — that was the first school I toured — I just fell in love with it right away," Ramsey said.

When NCAA rules allowed the Badgers to make an offer on Aug. 1, the Badgers were on the phone to Ramsey. On Saturday, he gave them a nonbinding oral commitment to join the team as early as the 2022-23 season but more likely in 2023-24.

Ramsey said he also had heard from New Hampshire, Colorado College and Denver this month but UW made the only offer so far.

He was a fourth-round pick of Peterborough in this year's Ontario Hockey League draft. He and his family decided to pursue NCAA hockey instead.

"We all agreed that education is key," Ramsey said, "and that even if hockey doesn't turn out then I always have education."