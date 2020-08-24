Toronto-area defenseman Shawn Ramsey commits to Badgers men's hockey team

Not long after Shawn Ramsey was eligible to make an unofficial visit to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in January, he got the full behind-the-scenes experience.
It made a big impression on the 16-year-old defenseman from the Toronto area.
"Ever since I went to Wisconsin for the first time — that was the first school I toured — I just fell in love with it right away," Ramsey said.
When NCAA rules allowed the Badgers to make an offer on Aug. 1, the Badgers were on the phone to Ramsey. On Saturday, he gave them a nonbinding oral commitment to join the team as early as the 2022-23 season but more likely in 2023-24.
Ramsey said he also had heard from New Hampshire, Colorado College and Denver this month but UW made the only offer so far.
He was a fourth-round pick of Peterborough in this year's Ontario Hockey League draft. He and his family decided to pursue NCAA hockey instead.
"We all agreed that education is key," Ramsey said, "and that even if hockey doesn't turn out then I always have education."
Ramsey was one of two Canadian players to commit to the Badgers over the weekend. Aiden Fink, a 15-year-old forward from Calgary, Alberta, also indicated that he'll play for UW.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 159 pounds, Ramsey considers himself an offensive defenseman in the mold of Quinn Hughes, whose offseason training habits he got to study in Oakville, Ontario.
Ramsey was among 37 defensemen selected for Canada's under-17 development camp even though the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge scheduled to start Oct. 31 has been canceled. Also on that camp roster: Tyson Jugnauth, who also committed to the Badgers this month, and Tristan Luneau, who was a UW recruit until he was drafted first in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft and signed.
Ramsey's family adviser, Harkie Singh, gets an assist for connecting Ramsey with members of the Badgers coaching staff with whom he's close.
Drafted by the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League this year, Ramsey took part in the team's camp earlier this month but he's not sure where he'll play in the 2020-21 season. The Junior A Central Canada Hockey League with teams in the Ottawa area is a possibility, he said.
He posted 15 points in 33 regular-season and playoff games for the Toronto Young Nationals' under-16 team in the Greater Toronto Hockey League last season.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
Players are listed in the order in which they committed.
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
MATTY DE SAINT PHALLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Kildeer, Ill.
2019-20 team: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed (age): July 23, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @mattydsp28
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2019-20 team: Vernon (BCHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2019-20 team: Des Moines (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2019-20 team: Chaska HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2019-20 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
ANTHONY KEHRER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
2019-20 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @KehrerAnthony
JOSH BOHLIN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Wausau
2019-20 team: Minnesota (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 12, 2017 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Josh_Bohlin
LUKE LAMASTER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Duluth, Minn.
2019-20 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Nov. 28, 2017 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @LukeLaMaster
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2019-20 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-17 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2019-20 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2019-20 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
SAM STANGE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2019-20 teams: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: Sept. 7, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @sam_stange3
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2019-20 team: Chicago Mission 16U
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2019-20 teams: Team Wisconsin, University School of Milwaukee
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2019-20 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Rosemount HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2019-20 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2019-20 team: Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2019-20 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2018-19 teams: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
CAMERON ROWE
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Wilmette, Ill.
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: July 28, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @C_rowe00
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2019-20 team: Cedar Rapids (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2019-20 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
BEN GARRITY
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2019-20 team: Minot (NAHL)
Date committed: Feb. 5, 2020 (20)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Garrity29
ROBBIE BEYDOUN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Plymouth, Mich.
2019-20 team: Michigan Tech (WCHA)
Date committed: April 4, 2020 (23)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @RobbieBeydoun30
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-17 Team
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2019-20 team: Okanagan (BCMML), West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Missisauga, Ontario
2019-20 team: Toronto Young Nationals (GTHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2019-20 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
