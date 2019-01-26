Nineteen in a row and counting.
St. Cloud State scored 4:53 into the game, but Britta Curl and Abby Roque responded with first-period goals and the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team posted a 3-1 victory Saturday night in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game at LaBahn Arena.
The Badgers (23-3, 13-3 WCHA) defeated the Huskies (8-18-2, 3-14) for the 19th straight time and for the 41st time in the past 42 meetings.
Emily Clark added a goal in the third period to cap the weekend sweep. UW defeated SCSU 5-0 on Friday.
Sophie Shirley assisted on the first two goals and Curl assisted on Roque's goal.
Junior goaltender Kristen Campbell needed to make just 12 saves to earn her national-best 23rd victory.