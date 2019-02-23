The top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team battled to a 1-1 draw against No. 10 Ohio State on Friday night at LaBahn Arena.
After a deadlock in overtime, the Buckeyes (18-12-1, 12-10-1-1 WCHA) grabbed the extra point in the WCHA standings with a 1-0 shootout victory.
Kristin Campbell made 23 saves for UW, which held a 53-24 shots-on-goal advantage.
“I thought we had opportunities and chances, that is all you can ask for," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "We did have a few missed breakaways. It is part of the game, we had 50-plus shots and had those opportunities to get a lead, but we were never able to do that.”
Junior Abby Roque scored for the Badgers (28-4-1, 18-4-1-0), who fell into a tie for first place with Minnesota, which beat Bemidji State. The regular season ends today.
Roque's goal came on the power play just 8:43 into the game.
“I think they were just trying to block the shots from up high and they left me alone down there assuming we would shoot from out high. The goalie was on a post, so I figured I’d shoot it. It was good we got that one," Roque said.
"The first thing I thought was ‘pass’ per usual, but after a second a realized she wasn’t under post so I figured I should shoot while I still can.”
UW will celebrate its senior class prior to today's series finale. Faceoff is slated for 3 p.m.