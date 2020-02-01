Top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team blanks St. Cloud State

Breanna Blesi turned the corner outside the University of Wisconsin women's hockey locker room Saturday and found a small group of reporters waiting to talk to her.
The nerves that she had done so well in pushing aside earlier in the day came flooding back.
"This is scarier than playing," Blesi said with a laugh.
Pressed into the starting role at LaBahn Arena for the first time, the junior goaltender made 13 saves for a shutout in No. 1 UW's 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State.
Regular starter Kristen Campbell suffered a lower-body injury late in practice Friday and was officially ruled out Saturday morning. She'll be re-evaluated Sunday morning to determine whether she'll be available for the second game of the series.
Blesi didn't appear out of place even though she wasn't tested often by the last-place Huskies (5-19-4, 1-17-1-0 WCHA), whom the first-place Badgers (24-2-1, 14-2-1-0) have defeated in 24 straight meetings.
"Everybody talks about wanting a chance, wanting an opportunity," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "Well, you've worked to put yourself in that opportunity, so it's just a matter of calming those nerves and making the first save."
The Badgers skaters in front of Blesi did well to limit the number of good scoring chances by the Huskies. UW held a 49-13 advantage in shots on goal and had 99 of the game's 126 shot attempts.
UW had to kill four minutes of power-play time in a 4:04 stretch late in the second period, but Blesi needed to make only one save. The Badgers got short-handed blocks from Nicole LaMantia, Mekenzie Steffen and Maddie Rowe, and Sophie Shirley tied up the Huskies' Taylor Lind before a shot attempt in front.
"Going into the game, we just wanted to be solid in the (defensive) zone, even if (Campbell) was playing, too," said defenseman Grace Bowlby, who scored her second goal of the season in the second period. "Just making the smart play, keeping pucks in front of us."
Daryl Watts recorded four assists, making her the first Badgers player to reach 60 points since 2011-12, when Brianna Decker (82 points), Brooke Ammerman (77) and Hilary Knight (60) all hit that mark.
Britta Curl scored 2:27 into the game and again 1:14 into the third period, with a reformatted power play needing only a total of 28 seconds to strike across the two advantages.
Watts and Abby Roque switched sides on the power play, and the move resulted in open passing lanes in front.
"I think we just did a really good job of finding the seams across the ice and made sure bodies got to the net two times there," Curl said. "It worked well."
Shirley and Steffen also scored for UW, but it was Blesi who came away with the puck from the first game she started and finished for the Badgers.
Leading the team onto the ice was "indescribable," Blesi said.
"I've just been dreaming about it for a really long time," Blesi said. "I've had a few opportunities — two periods here, two periods there. None where I play the full game at home, where it's in the WCHA, where I'm actually getting shots that are good chances. So it was really cool."