Top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team blanks St. Cloud State

UW had to kill four minutes of power-play time in a 4:04 stretch late in the second period, but Blesi needed to make only one save. The Badgers got short-handed blocks from Nicole LaMantia, Mekenzie Steffen and Maddie Rowe, and Sophie Shirley tied up the Huskies' Taylor Lind before a shot attempt in front.

"Going into the game, we just wanted to be solid in the (defensive) zone, even if (Campbell) was playing, too," said defenseman Grace Bowlby, who scored her second goal of the season in the second period. "Just making the smart play, keeping pucks in front of us."

Daryl Watts recorded four assists, making her the first Badgers player to reach 60 points since 2011-12, when Brianna Decker (82 points), Brooke Ammerman (77) and Hilary Knight (60) all hit that mark.

Britta Curl scored 2:27 into the game and again 1:14 into the third period, with a reformatted power play needing only a total of 28 seconds to strike across the two advantages.

Watts and Abby Roque switched sides on the power play, and the move resulted in open passing lanes in front.

"I think we just did a really good job of finding the seams across the ice and made sure bodies got to the net two times there," Curl said. "It worked well."