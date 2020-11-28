Top-ranked Badgers women's hockey team beats Ohio State for series split

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Junior forward Sophie Shirley racked up a second personal milestone in as many days and senior goaltender Kennedy Blair recorded her first victory with the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team in a 5-0 triumph against No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.
Shirley scored two goals to become to 18th player in program history to score 50 career goals.
"It means a lot," said Shirley, who became the 27th player in program history to score 100 points in Friday's 3-2 loss. "I credit all that stuff to my linemates in helping me get to where I've come."
Blair, who transferred in from Mercyhurst, made 30 saves in the shutout as the Badgers earned a split with the Buckeyes in the season-opening Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.
"It feels really good to get a shutout in my first win as a Badger," Blair said.
Freshman Maddi Wheeler potted her first collegiate goal two minutes into the game after freshman linemate Makenna Webster sliced through the Ohio State defense and found a wide-open Wheeler in front of the net.
Six minutes later, Britta Curl tapped in the puck off feeds from Delaney Drake and Nicole LaMantia to make it 2-0.
Shirley scored on a rush early in the third period and later added empty-net strike. Sophomore Dara Greig also scored late in the third.
LaMantia finished with three assists.
