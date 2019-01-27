Nineteen in a row and counting.
St. Cloud State scored 4:53 into the game, but Britta Curl and Abby Roque responded with first-period goals and the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team posted a 3-1 victory Saturday night in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game at LaBahn Arena.
The Badgers (23-3, 13-3 WCHA) defeated the Huskies (8-18-2, 3-14) for the 19th straight time and for the 41st time in the past 42 meetings.
Emily Clark added a goal in the third period to cap the weekend sweep. UW defeated SCSU 5-0 on Friday.
Sophie Shirley assisted on the first two goals and Curl assisted on Roque's goal.
Curl said she has gotten more comfortable on the ice as the season has progressed.
"Definitely. Every game I get a little more comfortable," Curl said. "It helps that my line gives me the puck when I have lots of space. I just try to be patient with the puck."
Junior goaltender Kristen Campbell needed to make just 12 saves to earn her national-best 23rd victory.
Curl said it was a shot in the arm playing at home this weekend for the first time since early December.
"It seemed like forever! We were so excited to get out there and the crowd did not disappoint," Curl said. "It was a really fun weekend!"
The Badgers outshot the Huskies, 53-13, marking the fourth time this year UW has fired more than 50 shots on goal in a game.
“It was good, had a lot of opportunities to generate a lot of offense," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "Their goaltender played extremely well, very similar to a game we played up there just before Christmas on a Saturday night. Same young lady played tonight had about 45-50 saves and found a way to win up there.
"Then again did a good job in the second-third period, take a lot of things they were trying to do away from us and it was a good win.”
The Badgers travel to Bemidji, Minnesota on Friday for a WCHA series against Bemidji State. Puck drop is 6 p.m. Saturday's game begins at 2 p.m.